Photos of the week
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Demonstrators run during clashes with riot security forces at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy reacts as medics attend to him after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, waits after his new prosthetic arm was attached at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Edith Fuller, 6, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, competes during the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A Muslim girl poses as she shelters from the sun in the village of Jaisinghpura in the northern state of Haryana, India June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An aerial view shows vehicles driving along the M54 "Yenisei" federal highway in the Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul, Iraq May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People attend a vigil for the victims of last week's attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, Britain May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017....more
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Performers throw molten iron against a wall to create sparks during a traditional performance ahead of the Dragon Boat festival in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China May 29, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch as the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
