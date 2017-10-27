Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 12:11pm EDT

Photos of the week

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 20
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 20
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 20
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 20
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 20
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 20
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
8 / 20
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 20
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 20
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 20
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 20
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
14 / 20
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
15 / 20
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
16 / 20
The top of five of President Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The top of five of President Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
The top of five of President Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 20
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight....more

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 20
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 20
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

8:20am EDT
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 26 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 25 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 24 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast