Pictures | Fri Apr 26, 2013 | 4:30pm EDT

Photos of the week

<p>People cry as they bury a relative killed in the earthquake, in Longmen village, Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, April 26, 2013

<p>Rescue workers, army personnel, police and members of media run after they heard someone shouting that a building next to Rana Plaza was collapsing during a rescue operation in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>A man sits in his car which is damaged after a bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

<p>A man washes a bus stop window on Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>A rubber glove being used as a marker bobs in the water after flooding in Fox Lake, Illinois, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Student protesters are detained during a clash at a rally demanding Chile's government to change to reform the education system, at Santiago, Chile, April 25, 2013. REUTRES/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William raise their wands on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, during the inauguration of the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Rogers/POOL</p>

<p>Vladimir Samsonov, 59, a resident from the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk and a member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club, sunbathes as he sits on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Runners pass another battling fatigue during the London Marathon in central London, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Spanish dancer Gema Morado performs during the rehearsal of a performance as part of the exhibition show "Saints of Zurbaran: Devotion and persuasion" dedicated to 17th century Spanish painter Francisco de Zurbaran, in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>A housing complex is seen after it was destroyed by a deadly fertilizer plant explosion in the town of West, near Waco, Texas, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Ainsworth/Pool</p>

<p>A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Jury member Pascal Barillon, winner of the 2011 Paris Best Baguette award, sniffs a baguette in competition for the 'Grand Prix de la Baguette de la Ville de Paris' (Best Baguette of Paris 2013) annual prize at the Chambre Professionnelle des Artisans Boulangers Patissiers in Paris, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is pictured as a translator repeats remarks by former President George W. Bush at the dedication ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Men sleep on a closed street vendor stall at a roadside in New Delhi, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A mother feeds her child, who is being carried by the father, after the earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People search for survivors among the rubble of an area, damaged by what activists say was a missile attack from the Syrian regime, in Raqqa province, east Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>A damaged statue of Bassel Al-Assad, brother of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, is seen in Raqqa province, eastern Syria, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

<p>People watch as rescue workers continue their operations at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

