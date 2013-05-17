Photos of the week
Sulphur and mineral salt formations are seen near Dallol in the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. The Danakil Depression in Ethiopia is one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, with an average annual temperature of 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34.4 Celsius). For centuries, merchants have traveled there with caravans of camels to collect salt from the surface of the vast desert basin. The mineral is extracted and shaped into slabs, then loaded onto the animals before being transported back across the desert so that it can be sold around the country. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. Syria's information minister has blamed Turkey's government for deadly car bombings near the Syrian border and branded Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan a "murderer", state-run Russian TV company RT reported on Monday. It said he repeated a denial of Syrian involvement in car bombings that killed 46 people on Saturday in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli. Turkey has accused a group with links to Syrian intelligence of carrying out the attacks. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long queues forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of a new stock arrival. The situation has spawned jokes among Venezuelans, particularly over the lack of toilet paper. The government announced this week it was importing 50 million rolls to compensate for "over-demand due to nervous buying." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. Myanmar authorities have begun segregating minority Muslims from the Buddhist majority in troubled areas of a country in transition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Palestinian Asad Redwan, 31, swims in a pool inside al-Sadaka Club in Gaza City May 16, 2013. Redwan said his leg was amputated after he was hit in an Israeli air strike in 2009. The swimming training sessions are organized by the Merciful Hands Society for wounded Palestinians in an attempt to help them get rid of trauma and frustration. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An X-47B pilot-less drone combat aircraft performs a fly-by after being launched for the first time off an aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, May 14, 2013. The U.S. Navy made aviation history on Tuesday by catapulting an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, testing a long-range, stealthy, bat-winged plane that represents a jump forward in drone technology. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama checks to see if he still needs the umbrella held by a U.S. Marine to protect him from the rain during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Activists from women's rights group Femen burn a barbie doll on a cross as they protest outside a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicenter for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In 2012 sheriff's deputies found 129 bodies there, six times the number recorded in 2010. Most of those who died succumbed to the punishing heat and rough terrain that comprise the ranch lands of south Texas. Many migrants spend a few days in a "stash house", such as the Casa del Migrante, in Reynosa, Mexico, and many are ignorant of the treacherous journey ahead. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An Israeli policeman scuffles with an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a demonstration against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, near the recruitment offices in Jerusalem May 16, 2013. Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in Jerusalem on Thursday against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, a proposal supported by the secular majority pushing for a more equal share of the burden on Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Afghan man walks with two school children at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul May 16, 2013. A suicide bomber in a car targeted two vehicles carrying foreign forces in the Afghan capital Kabul, police said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A plainclothes policeman catches a woman during a police crackdown on prostitution in Quanzhou, Fujian province, October 29, 2011. China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to serious police abuses, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on May 14, 2013. The abuses include torture, beatings, physical assaults, fines and arbitrary detentions of up to two years, as well as a failure to investigate crimes against sex workers by clients, bosses and state agents, according to the report. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978. REUTERS/Stringer
Men smash a Maserati with hammers outside the Qingdao International Automobile Exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province May 14, 2013. One of the men smashing the Maserati said the car owner had asked them to destroy the car, which costs around 2,600,000 yuan ($423,280), in protest against bad after sales service provided by a dealership store. The store had charged the owner the price of a new part despite repairing the Maserati with an old part, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in the queue outside the grounds before the first test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
The Dutch police, aided by Chelsea fans, save a drunk Chelsea fan out of a canal in central Amsterdam May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Rescue workers comb through debris May 16 after tornadoes swept through the town of Granbury, Texas late May 15, 2013. At least six people were killed and about 100 injured on Wednesday as three tornadoes ripped through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, destroying a number of homes, authorities said. REUTERS/Richard Rodriguez
