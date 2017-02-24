Partizan Belgrade's Everton Luiz, (L), cries as he leaves the pitch comforted by goalkeeper Filip Kljajic, during a Serbian championship match between Rad and Partizan Belgrade, in Belgrade, Serbia. Rad Belgrade have been ordered not to play first division matches in their home stadium until Serbian soccer authorities rule over the racial insults directed there at an opposition player Everton Luiz. Rad's fans subjected Partizan's Brazilian midfielder Luiz to monkey chants in Sunday's league match, the Serbian Football Association said on Monday. "Due to the misbehaviour of their fans who racially insulted a player, Rad's stadium has been suspended until the Serbian Football Association (FSS) passes a verdict," the league's commissioner Vladimir Bulatovic said. "The suspension means no first division games will be played at the venue until a final decision is made and disciplinary proceedings have been opened against all parties involved in the incident." Rad fans abused Luiz throughout the ill-tempered match and a full-scale player brawl broke out when he retaliated with an obscene gesture after the final whistle. REUTERS/Miroslav Todorovic

