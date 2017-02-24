Edition:
Photos of the week

A Muslim man kneels on Broadway Ave. as he takes part in afternoon prayers during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in Times Square, Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Dead bodies of migrants are seen in an inflatable boat on a beach near the city of Zawiya, Libya. Libyan Red Crescent/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
An activist holds up a flower during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and to call for unity, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Favia Lucero

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighter adjusts a mortar in northern Deir al-Zor province ahead of an offensive against Islamic State militants, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Partizan Belgrade's Everton Luiz, (L), cries as he leaves the pitch comforted by goalkeeper Filip Kljajic, during a Serbian championship match between Rad and Partizan Belgrade, in Belgrade, Serbia. Rad Belgrade have been ordered not to play first division matches in their home stadium until Serbian soccer authorities rule over the racial insults directed there at an opposition player Everton Luiz. Rad's fans subjected Partizan's Brazilian midfielder Luiz to monkey chants in Sunday's league match, the Serbian Football Association said on Monday. "Due to the misbehaviour of their fans who racially insulted a player, Rad's stadium has been suspended until the Serbian Football Association (FSS) passes a verdict," the league's commissioner Vladimir Bulatovic said. "The suspension means no first division games will be played at the venue until a final decision is made and disciplinary proceedings have been opened against all parties involved in the incident." Rad fans abused Luiz throughout the ill-tempered match and a full-scale player brawl broke out when he retaliated with an obscene gesture after the final whistle. REUTERS/Miroslav Todorovic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Forest fire as seen near palm oil plantation at Tanah Putih district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia Riau province. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
An Afghan boy plays with a sling outside his house at a hill top in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, director of Vogue Arabia, poses before the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, rejects a headscarf for her meeting Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abed el-Lateef Daryan in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A riot policeman tries to detain a protester during a rally marking the anniversary of the death of union leader Juan Pablo Jimenez, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Amar Hussein, 22, an Islamic State member listens to a counter-terrorism agent in Sulaimaniya, Iraq. Hussein says he reads the Koran all day in his tiny jail cell to become a better person. He also says he raped more than 200 women from Iraqi minorities, and shows few regrets. Kurdish intelligence authorities gave Reuters rare access to Hussein and another Islamic State militant who were both captured during an assault on the city of Kirkuk in October that killed 99 civilians and members of the security forces. Sixty-three Islamic State militants died. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Women sit on chairs in the Dead Sea in Ein Bokeq, Israel. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Ethnic Miao people perform a dance during a local festival in Kaili, Guizhou province, China. Reuters/China Stringer Network

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hannah Photography

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
