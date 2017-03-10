Photos of the week
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
New York Police Department officers arrest a woman who was taking part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Seagulls and rock-fishing couple, Arie and Zakiyyah Widodo are sprayed by a large wave breaking against the rocks near Sydney's Bronte Beach, Australia. REUTERS/Aaron Bunch
People stand outside the Walled Off hotel, which was opened by street artist Banksy, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A displaced Iraqi with his son prepares to get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of a suspected drug pusher, who was shot and killed by unidentified men, react upon learning that their kin was killed in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A splash of blood on the street where two men in their 20s were shot dead Wednesday night while sitting in a car in the Stockholm suburb of Kista, where feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have taken place, police officials said, in...more
An unidentified competitor jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A musician plays the guitar while holding a baby during a march on International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A view of a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX IMAGES...more
Young girls collect sugar cane husks for cooking and heating fuel in Charsadda, Pakistan March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 7, 2017....more
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2017. Picture taken on March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least two people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.