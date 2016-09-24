Edition:
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Rehab Sidiqi, a trustee of Woman for Refugee Woman and originally from Afghanistan, poses for a photograph among 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees during their crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chois at Parliament Square in central London, Britain September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
LIBREVILLE, GABON
Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016

The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister

The charred interior of the parliament is seen after it was burned in post-election protests in Libreville, Gabon, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edward McAllister
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
BAISE, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Photographer
Jason Miczek
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016

People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte, NC during a protest of the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Photographer
POOL New
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

A view of a mangled dumpster at the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool
Photographer
Vincent Kessler
Location
STRASBOURG, France
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

People attend the screening of the film "Jaws" by director Steven Spielberg, screened at Strasbourg public baths during the European Fantastic Film Festival, in Strasbourg, France, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016

A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A dinghy which carried 131 migrants from different African countries floats after being released by a member of the German NGO Jugend Rettet, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Apple workers assist a customer who fell down before going into the Apple Inc. during the sale of the iPhone 7 smartphone in New York, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony on the Rio Paralympics September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
MIAMI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photographer
David Mercado
Location
LA PAZ, BOLIVIA
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes walk in the center of La Paz, Bolivia, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016

An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An injured student is attended to by her schoolmates after clashes with security at University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday, as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education entered a third week, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men drive a motorcycle near a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016

A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
CALI, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016

The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
