Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CHARLOTTE, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Mike Blake

1 / 20
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

2 / 20
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Valletta, Malta
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta,. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

3 / 20
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
HEMPSTEAD, United States
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

4 / 20
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

5 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
HOBOKEN, United States
Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016

A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

6 / 20
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

7 / 20
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

8 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
YUNCHENG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A salt lake separated by a road shows different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Wei Liang

9 / 20
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

People stand near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

10 / 20
Photographer
Jason Miczek
Location
CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016

People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest over the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

11 / 20
Photographer
Handout .
Location
MIAMI BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

Investigators look at the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters

12 / 20
Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
HUALIEN, TAIWAN
Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016

A motorcyclist falls on a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

13 / 20
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
HUNTINGTON BEACH, United States
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

14 / 20
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016

A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

15 / 20
Photographer
Chris Wattie
Location
VANCOUVER, CANADA
Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016

(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

16 / 20
Photographer
Alessandro Garofalo
Location
MILAN, ITALY
Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016

A model has make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

17 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

18 / 20
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016

A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

19 / 20
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016

A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

