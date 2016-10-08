Edition:
Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
CUBA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks after the passage of hurricane Matthew on the coast of Guantanamo province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Photographer
Gary Cameron
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Chanel during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
LOVELAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump holds an infant in the front row as Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Loveland, Colorado. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Children who fled from Islamic State-controlled areas ride a pick-up truck to the northern Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A man runs near a burning car after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
AKRON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Nguyen Huy Kham
Location
HANOI, Vietnam
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Workers collect dead fishes floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016

A general view as Hurricane Matthew approaches Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016

A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel held Karam Houmid neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton touches the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, after eulogising him during his funeral ceremony at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
TARRAGONA, Spain
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
INDJIJA, Serbia
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Refugees and migrants try to warm themselves as they take a break at a petrol station before abandoning their trek to the Hungarian border, in the town of Indjija, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
GUANGZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016

Yangji village of Guangzhou city holds a feast to celebrate moving back after demolition and rebuilding in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016

Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
PHUKET, Thailand
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

A devotee of the Chinese Ban Tha Rue shrine with knives piercing his face takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Joe Penney
Location
PANTIN, FRANCE
Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016

Rapper Worms-T poses for a picture with friends from the "La Rue La Vraie" (The Real Street) crew on a staircase in the Cite Raymond Queneau in Pantin, France. REUTERS/Joe Penney

