Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
BERLIN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
MOSUL, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

A man from the Muskogee tribe looks at the Oceti Sakowin shrouded in mist during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

The body of a dead man with his head wrapped with masking tape, whom police said was a victim of a drug-related vigilante execution, lays on a street in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, Greece
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of U.S President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Women wearing Make America Great Again hats sit at a table at Trump Bar at the offices of Republican president-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador July 16, 2016. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016

People pay their respects under a commemorative plaque next to the "La Belle Equipe" bar and restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2016, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
KARAMAH, IRAQ
Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016

Iraqi special forces policemen rest outside Karamah, south of Mosul, Iraq, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Jorge Duenes
Location
TIJUANA, MEXICO
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016

A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016

A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Nir Elias
Location
KIBBUTZ EIN GEDI, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, Britain, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Photographer
Alaa Faqir
Location
DERAA, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
CHIANG MAI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016

Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

