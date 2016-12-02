Edition:
Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Syrians that evacuated eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016. The text on the bag reads in Arabic: "Russia is with you." And shows the Syrian national flag and the Russian national flag. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A general view show the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the skyline of La Defense business district (Rear) at night in Paris, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
AL-QASAR, IRAQ
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul, Iraq November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
CARDENAS, Cuba
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Anti-government demonstrators perform in front of burning barricades as they attend a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limit public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A missile hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QARAQOSH, IRAQ
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

A statue of the Virgin Mary, which has been damaged by Islamic State fighters, is seen in a church in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A person walks a horse past the Oceti Sakowin camp in a snow storm during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016

Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini mark ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Photographer
Dinuka Liyanawatte
Location
PADUKKA, Sri Lanka
Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016

A member of Sakura circus team walks on a wire during the second day of a one week show in Padukka near Colombo, Sri Lanka November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A child looks at the gingerbread house in the State Dining Room during a holiday decor preview at the White House in Washington, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Jaime Saldarriaga
Location
MEDELLIN, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A rescue worker sits near the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, Colombia, November 29, 2016 REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
CHAPECO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A flower is seen as fans of Chapecoense soccer team pay tribute to Chapecoense's players at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
James Akena
Location
KASESE, Uganda
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A royal guard to Charles Wesley Mumbere, king of the Rwenzururu kingdom, is seen handcuffed after Uganda security agencies apprehended him with assault rifles and improvised explosive devices during a search at one of the kingdom�s shrines near Kasese town, western Uganda bordering with Democratic republic of Congo, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Deer graze at dawn on the coldest day the year so far according to the Meteorological Office, in Richmond Park in west London, Britain, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
NOVO PROGRESSO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

A tree known as Castanheira-do-Brasil (Bertholletia excelsa) stands in a farm during an operation to combat illegal mining and logging conducted by agents of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, or Ibama, supported by military police, in the municipality of Novo Progresso, Para State, northern Brazil, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016

People walk under trees decorated with Christmas lights as the traditional Christmas market opens at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

