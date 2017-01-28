Photos of the week
Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People gather for the Women's March in Washington January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a motorcycle while they were begging in the street, in Manila, Philippines January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote...more
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Then President Barack Obama walks with a letter before he departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson