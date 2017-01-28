Edition:
Photos of the week

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Washington, United States
People gather for the Women's March in Washington January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
SANTA OLGA, Chile
A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A villager and his horse are seen next to a forest fire in the town of Santa Olga in the Maule region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
NAIROBI, KENYA
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Photographer
Adnan Abidi
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
NATAL, BRAZIL
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Terray Sylvester
Location
CANNON BALL, UNITED STATES
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a motorcycle while they were begging in the street, in Manila, Philippines January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Sentimina Bananga weeps next to the body of her partner Jimmy Said, who according to her was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in a motorcycle while they were begging in the street, in Manila, Philippines January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Actor Ryan Gosling poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Photographer
Dado Ruvic
Location
BIHAC, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote...more

Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina January 23, 2017. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body. Without making any special preparation, he says he is able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives, and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls, all plastic stuff, and cell phones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
BELGRADE, Serbia
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Photographer
Hannibal Hanschke
Location
Berlin, Germany
People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy on Pariser Platz beside Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with women's march in Washington and many other marches in several countries, in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Then President Barack Obama walks with a letter before he departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Then President Barack Obama walks with a letter before he departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president, at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
