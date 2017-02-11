Edition:
United States

Photos of the week

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. On a snowy mountaintop to the west of Kabul, a group of Afghan girls practise the flowing movements of Wushu, a sport developed from ancient Chinese kung fu martial arts, stretching and bending and slashing the air with bright swords. In a country where women's sport is...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. On a snowy mountaintop to the west of Kabul, a group of Afghan girls practise the flowing movements of Wushu, a sport developed from ancient Chinese kung fu martial arts, stretching and bending and slashing the air with bright swords. In a country where women's sport is severely restricted, the Shaolin Wushu club in a part of Kabul that is home to the capital's Hazara ethnic community, is a rare exception. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ALUMIM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017

Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ANTOFAGASTA, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the company gates during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the company gates during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
AREIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcephaly, in Areia, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcephaly, in Areia, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
Mediterranean Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Sub-saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 21 miles north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
Sub-saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 21 miles north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Romeo Ranoco
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WEST PALM BEACH, United States
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Kamil Krzaczynski
Location
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (L) kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum (R) cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (L) kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum (R) cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Houston, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Recording artist Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Recording artist Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A picture shows the Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Olympic flag during the launch of the international campaign for the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A picture shows the Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Olympic flag during the launch of the international campaign for the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes February 3, 2017, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes February 3, 2017, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:50pm EST

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

3:20pm EST

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

2:10pm EST

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

2:10pm EST

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

10:25am EST

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

9:35am EST

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »