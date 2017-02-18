Photos of the week
A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters
A model presents creations from the AnaOno collection, a show modeled by women from the group #Cancerland, during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer removes lint from Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller's jacket as he waits to go on the air in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dead pilot whale lies on a sandbank after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Haitian migrants talk through a window at an Evangelical Church, being used as a shelter for stranded immigrants on their way to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Young alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, walk inside their open air enclosure as employees congratulate coupled animals on Valentine's Day at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Models smoke in robes following their appearance in the Calvin Klein Autumn/Winter 2017 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending, next to the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Locals perform fire dragon dances ahead of Lantern Festival In Jishou, Hunan province, China February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
An internally displaced girl plays in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A cemetery is flooded in Marysville, California, after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake