Photos of the week
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A supporter watches Hillary Clinton during a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People wait for the arrival of American pop star Madonna in front of a hotel in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Photographers work from the photographers' tribune in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man points a plank at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine. For Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business. With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to land on the Russian army's official channel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the U.S. after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A still image from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carterof Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110 hurdles heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson