Edition:
United States

Photos of the week

Share Slideshow
Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERANEAN SEA, Libya
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
CLEVELAND, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

A supporter watches Hillary Clinton during a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A supporter watches Hillary Clinton during a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
ERIC THAYER
Location
Milwaukee, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
LOWER LAKE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A CAL FIRE firefighter moves a mannequin head from a burning home while battling the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Police in riot gear assemble in an alley after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Jonathan Bachman
Location
ASCENSION PARISH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

People wait for the arrival of American pop star Madonna in front of a hotel in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People wait for the arrival of American pop star Madonna in front of a hotel in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man collects coconuts and other items thrown as offerings by worshippers in the Sabarmati river, a day after the "Dashama" festival in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

Photographers work from the photographers' tribune in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Photographers work from the photographers' tribune in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Location
OCCOQUAN, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Children play "Pokemon GO" on the Pokequan GoBoat Adventure Cruise in the Occoquan River in the small town of Occoquan, Virginia. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
JIANHE, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

A Palestinian man points a plank at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A Palestinian man points a plank at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDEYEVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine. For Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business. With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to land on the Russian army's official channel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Ukrainian pensioner Olha Shazhkova shows one of the Russian channels available on her television at home in the front line town of Avdeyevka, Ukraine. For Shazhkova, channel-surfing in the front line town of Avdiyivka is a monotonous business. With the face of Vladimir Putin looming large on her TV screen, she flicks over to the next station with a sigh, only to land on the Russian army's official channel. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. The SDF has said Islamic State was using civilians as human shields. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the U.S. after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the U.S. after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Lebanon
Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

A still image from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A still image from a video posted on social media said to be shot in Aleppo shows a boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016

Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carterof Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110 hurdles heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carterof Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110 hurdles heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

All Collections

Pilgrimage of the Mexican wrestlers

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Turkish forces enter Syria

All Collections

Turkish forces enter Syria

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Drones deliver

All Collections

Drones deliver

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

All Collections

Myanmar's ancient temples damaged by quake

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Burkini ban uproar

All Collections

Burkini ban uproar

Thursday, August 25, 2016

World's highest-paid actors

All Collections

World's highest-paid actors

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Floods wreak havoc in India

All Collections

Floods wreak havoc in India

Thursday, August 25, 2016

View More Slideshows »