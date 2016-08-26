Photos of the week
The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq August 3, 2016. The world's largest cemetery, in Iraq's Shi'ite holy city of Najaf, is expanding at double its usual rate as Shi'ite militias bury their dead from the war against Islamic State. The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley," has a special place in the hearts of Shi'ite Muslims as it surrounds the Mausoleum of...more
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weight-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the men's marathon. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the 5000m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man stands near bodies of his young relatives after an airstrike in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Iraqi security forces detain a boy after removing a suicide vest from him in Kirkuk, Iraq, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's relay gold medal to complete an historic triple-triple. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 metres (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Muslim woman wearing a hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chadian refugee Fatime Hassan, 7, poses for a picture in Darnaim refugee camp, Lake Chad region, Chad, in this handout picture taken August 4, 2016. Nearly half a million children around Lake Chad face "severe acute malnutrition" due to drought and a seven-year insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, UNICEF said on Thursday. UNICEF/Tremaeau/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo