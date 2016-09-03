Edition:
United States

Photos of the week

Share Slideshow
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of the newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of the newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
ASHDOD, Israel
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People play with firearms during an "open day", exhibiting various policing skills and equipment to the public, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Bryan Woolston
Location
CINCINNATI, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Umit Bektas
Location
JARABLUS, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Heino Kalis
Location
Bunol, Spain
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Henry Romero
Location
MEXICO CITY, Mexico
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Honor guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Honor guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Azad Lashkari
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Fire rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Norsk Telegrambyra AS
Location
Hardangervidda, Norway
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Dead wild reindeer are seen on Hardangervidda in Norway, after lightning struck the central mountain plateau and killed more than 300 of them, in this undated handout photo. Haavard Kjoentvedt/Norwegian Nature Inspectorate/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Jim Urquhart
Location
Black Rock City, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery sit in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery sit in front of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, India
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Police look as a performer dances during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
CORDILLERA ORIENTAL, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016

A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016

Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Britney Spears performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Philimon Bulawayo
Location
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Max Rossi
Location
AMATRICE, ITALY
Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016

Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery following an earthquake at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice, central Italy, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Coffins covered by debris are seen in a cemetery following an earthquake at Sant' Angelo near Amatrice, central Italy, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016

A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2016
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
20 / 20

Photos of the week

Photos of the week Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

All Collections

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

9:45pm EDT

Burning Man Festival

All Collections

Burning Man Festival

9:40pm EDT

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

All Collections

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

9:15pm EDT

Meeting of the Trekkies

All Collections

Meeting of the Trekkies

7:10pm EDT

Best of Venice Film Fest

All Collections

Best of Venice Film Fest

6:00pm EDT

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

All Collections

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

12:25pm EDT

Kaepernick's protest

All Collections

Kaepernick's protest

10:45am EDT

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

All Collections

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

10:15am EDT

View More Slideshows »