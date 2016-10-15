Edition:
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Photographer
Rick Wilking
Location
ST. LOUIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016

Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Photographer
Ali Hashisho
Location
NABATIYEH, LEBANON
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other while they march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other while they march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a BB gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a BB gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Children sleep on metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children sleep on metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Photographer
Phelan Ebenehack
Location
ORMOND BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
DENILIQUIN, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES ANGLAIS, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Photographer
Scott Morgan
Location
West Des Moines, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
HUANGSHAN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Photographer
China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC
Location
BAYINGOLIN, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016

A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

President Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
President Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals, during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals, during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016

An over-crowded graveyard is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
An over-crowded graveyard is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016

A member of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', who have been nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, reacts after the announcement of the winner, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A member of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', who have been nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, reacts after the announcement of the winner, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
