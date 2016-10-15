Photos of the week
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Donald Trump listens as Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other while they march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a BB gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children sleep on metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A poster depicting Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know a lot of people would like to see Hillary in prison, so I gave them what they want to see." Davey previously had a portrait of Donald Trump in the frame. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
President Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals, during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An over-crowded graveyard is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', who have been nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, reacts after the announcement of the winner, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail