Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in Brooklyn, New York, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Reuters TV
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

A still image taken from an Islamic State video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera, in this video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news agency

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

A still image from video taken October 12, 2016 of a general view of the bomb damaged Old City area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
BARTELLA, IRAQ
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
LUMBERTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a BB gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
DEBAGA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
SAINT OMER, France
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Philadelphia, United States
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

President Barack Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Police investigate the body of Herman Cunanan, whom police said was killed by men riding in two motorcycles, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. Cunanan was a drug user, his unidentified live-in partner told reporters. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LAS VEGAS, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Russell Cheyne
Location
PITLOCHRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016

Sea lions are seen at the Palomino island in Callao, Peru October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School chat during a break in Havana, Cuba, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

