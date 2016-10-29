Edition:
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV REGION, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. The emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili lies on a hospital bed in the red sea port city of Hodaida, her suffering stark evidence of the malnutrition spread by Yemen's 19-month civil war. Baghili arrived at the Al Thawra hospital on Saturday. She...more

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. The emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili lies on a hospital bed in the red sea port city of Hodaida, her suffering stark evidence of the malnutrition spread by Yemen's 19-month civil war. Baghili arrived at the Al Thawra hospital on Saturday. She is bed-ridden and unable to eat, surviving on a diet of juice, milk and tea, medical staff and a relative said. The 18-year-old is one of more than 14 million people, over half of Yemen's population, who are short of food, with much of the country on the brink of famine, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016

An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
LES CAYES, HAITI
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

A man sails in a inflatable kayak in a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
CALAIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Photographer
Handout .
Location
VIBO MARINA, ITALY
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy, October 22, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis (20) after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
KERMAN, IRAN
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq, October 22, 2016. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
QAYYARA, IRAQ
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
DIVNOGORSK, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A boy feeds pigeons on a snow covered embankment of the Yenisei River in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
PATHUM THANI, Thailand
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Male inmates form the Thai symbol for the number nine, in honour of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, at the Central Correctional Institution for Young Offenders in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok,Thailand October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
PAMPANGA, Philippines
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines, October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016

Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take part in a march through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
GLENCOE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016

Thomas Olton checks the lighting of a pumpkin decorated with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama at the Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns event at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois, U.S., October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Handout .
Location
MID SEA, MID SEA
Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016

Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea October 20, 2016. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
BLACKWATER, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016

Swans glide as the sun sets over Hawley Lake near Blackwater, southern England, Britain October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of the girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

