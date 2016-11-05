Edition:
Photographer
David Gray
Location
PERTH, Australia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
ABU JARBOA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Siphiwe Sibeko
Location
PRETORIA, South Africa
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carries a tire around his neck as they call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
CANNONBALL, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Handout .
Location
Caracas, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Winston-Salem, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Supporters touch first lady Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

Carnations and today's copies are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Zohra Bensemra
Location
AL-SHURA, Iraq
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Cleveland, United States
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
JEREMIE, HAITI
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HODEIDAH, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016

People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
POOL New
Location
LUND, SWEDEN
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016

A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
ENCINITAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, U.S. October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
ABU JARBOA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016

A seagull flies past the Houses of Parliament in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

