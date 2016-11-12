Edition:
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington after his election victory November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington after his election victory November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
KOVIN, Serbia
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
OAKLAND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland, California, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland, California, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Photographer
Mohammad Ismail
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photographer
Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Location
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Ismail Zetouni
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer
Bassam Khabieh
Location
DAMASCUS, Syria
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
Manila, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016

The body of Gilbert Beguelme, who according to relatives was a drug user, lies dead on a jeepney after he was gunned down by unidentified men riding on a motorcycle, in Manila, Philippines November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
The body of Gilbert Beguelme, who according to relatives was a drug user, lies dead on a jeepney after he was gunned down by unidentified men riding on a motorcycle, in Manila, Philippines November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016

A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
KOKJALI, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016

Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Flames and smoke rise from oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
