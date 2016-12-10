Photos of the week
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Images of Saida's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight on the worsening humanitarian crisis across war-torn Yemen. Now, after weeks of specialist hospital care in the capital Sanaa, though she can still barely speak and sometimes finds eating more difficult...more
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. A multi-colored gay pride flag hangs in a corner of a bare room in an abandoned Sao Paulo art deco building that was once the headquarters of Brazil's social security agency. The room is home to...more
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighborhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People gather under a Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of Christmas season in Zgharta city, north Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Shadows of displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Pigeons flys as Cubans participate in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy plays with a makeshift wheel outside his house on a dusty road in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Fernando Jesus Canchari, dressed as a friar jumps from a 13-meter high cliff along Herradura Beach in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj