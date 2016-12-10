Edition:
Photos of the week

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
ATHENS, GREECE
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
PLAYA LAS COLORADAS, Cuba
Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016

Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
HODEIDAH, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Images of Saida's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight on the worsening humanitarian crisis across war-torn Yemen. Now, after weeks of specialist hospital care in the capital Sanaa, though she can still barely speak and sometimes finds eating more difficult...more

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
CANNON BALL, United States
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Danish Siddiqui
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Photographer
Beawiharta Beawiharta
Location
JAKARTA, Indonesia
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. A multi-colored gay pride flag hangs in a corner of a bare room in an abandoned Sao Paulo art deco building that was once the headquarters of Brazil's social security agency. The room is home to...more

Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighborhood of Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016

Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Photographer
Omar Ibrahim
Location
NORTH LEBANON, LEBANON
Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016

People gather under a Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of Christmas season in Zgharta city, north Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Photographer
Jorge Silva
Location
BANGKOK, Thailand
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Photographer
Hani Amara
Location
SIRTE, Libya
Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold of Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Shadows of displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados
Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016

A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
PLAYA LAS COLORADAS, Cuba
Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016

Pigeons flys as Cubans participate in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Ahmed Jadallah
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016

An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Photographer
Mukesh Gupta
Location
JAMMU, INDIA
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

A boy plays with a makeshift wheel outside his house on a dusty road in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Photographer
Guadalupe Pardo
Location
LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Fernando Jesus Canchari, dressed as a friar jumps from a 13-meter high cliff along Herradura Beach in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
MANILA, PHILIPPINES
Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

