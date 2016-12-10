Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Images of Saida's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight on the worsening humanitarian crisis across war-torn Yemen. Now, after weeks of specialist hospital care in the capital Sanaa, though she can still barely speak and sometimes finds eating more difficult...more

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Images of Saida's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight on the worsening humanitarian crisis across war-torn Yemen. Now, after weeks of specialist hospital care in the capital Sanaa, though she can still barely speak and sometimes finds eating more difficult than ever, she can at least smile. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

