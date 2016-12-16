Edition:
Photos of the week

Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Photographer
Peter Nicholls
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HOI AN, Vietnam
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
KHAZER, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
LISBON, Portugal
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
KRASNOYE, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Photographer
Dado Ruvic
Location
SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A man sits on a log on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A man sits on a log on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
SALGUEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Raniel da Silva, Ariel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Daniel da Silva pose for a portrait on the top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Raniel da Silva, Ariel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Daniel da Silva pose for a portrait on the top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Photographer
Abdalrhman Ismail
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PUNTO FIJO, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, holds her son Emmanuel, 4, next to her husband Maikel Cuauro (L), 30, and her father Juan Pulgar, 73, while they pose for a portrait in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Picture taken November 17, 2016. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children, Venezuelan mother Zulay Pulgar asked a neighbor in October to take over care of her six-year-old daughter, a victim of a pummeling economic crisis. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, holds her son Emmanuel, 4, next to her husband Maikel Cuauro (L), 30, and her father Juan Pulgar, 73, while they pose for a portrait in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Picture taken November 17, 2016. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children, Venezuelan mother Zulay Pulgar asked a neighbor in October to take over care of her six-year-old daughter, a victim of a pummeling economic crisis. The family lives on Pulgar's father's pension, worth $6 a month at the black market rate, in a country where prices for many basic goods are surpassing those in the United States. "It's better that she has another family than go into prostitution, drugs or die of hunger," the 43-year-old unemployed mother said, sitting outside her dilapidated home with her five-year-old son, father and unemployed husband. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016

Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016

A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
AJMER, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Fish gather in a corner as they are fed by passers-by at the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Fish gather in a corner as they are fed by passers-by at the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
MOSUL, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016

A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
