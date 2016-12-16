Photos of the week
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man sits on a log on a cold winter morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Raniel da Silva, Ariel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Daniel da Silva pose for a portrait on the top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Zulay Pulgar (R), 43, holds her son Emmanuel, 4, next to her husband Maikel Cuauro (L), 30, and her father Juan Pulgar, 73, while they pose for a portrait in their house in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. Picture taken November 17, 2016. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children, Venezuelan mother Zulay Pulgar asked a neighbor in October to take over care of her six-year-old daughter, a victim of a pummeling economic crisis. The...more
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fish gather in a corner as they are fed by passers-by at the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani