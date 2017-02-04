Edition:
Photographer
Laura Buckman
Location
DALLAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
1 / 20
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Survivors walk in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2017, to mark the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops and to remember the victims of the Holocaust. Agency Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Survivors walk in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2017, to mark the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops and to remember the victims of the Holocaust. Agency Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS
2 / 20
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in south west Britain, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
3 / 20
Photographer
Shamil Zhumatov
Location
ALMATY, Kazakhstan
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A woman feeds pigeons in front of an Orthodox cathedral on a sunny day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
4 / 20
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A rainbow is seen over the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
5 / 20
Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to Pyongyang Orphans' Primary School, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 2, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
6 / 20
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
BUDAPEST, Hungary
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary January 30, 2017 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The Royal Castle is seen a veil of heavy winter smog in Budapest, Hungary January 30, 2017 REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
7 / 20
Photographer
Jason Reed
Location
MELBOURNE, Australia
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed
8 / 20
Photographer
Muhammad Hamed
Location
QAYYARA, Iraq
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, January 28,2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
A man takes a photograph of his friend as thick smoke rises from a fire, which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before they fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, January 28,2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
9 / 20
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
A performer smokes as he waits for his turn to go onto stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Rooster, is celebrated in Beijing, China January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
10 / 20
Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
ALEPPO, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Russian soldiers, on armured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Russian soldiers, on armured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, Syria February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
11 / 20
Photographer
Aaron Bernstein
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Pro-life activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Pro-life activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
12 / 20
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
13 / 20
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Belgians Florence Lutje Spelberg and Nicolas Mouchart drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 meters underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre/36 yards) built to train professional divers, before enjoying a meal inside, in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Belgians Florence Lutje Spelberg and Nicolas Mouchart drink champagne while sitting inside "The Pearl", a spheric dining room placed 5 meters underwater in the NEMO33 diving center, one of the world's deepest pools (33 metre/36 yards) built to train professional divers, before enjoying a meal inside, in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
14 / 20
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Department of State employees listen as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
15 / 20
Photographer
Giorgos Moutafis
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
16 / 20
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
AMONA, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict settlers from the illegal outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
17 / 20
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017

President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
18 / 20
Photographer
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Location
RAFAH, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
19 / 20
Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
CHARLEVILLE-MEZIERES, France
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Charleville-Mezieres, France, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
