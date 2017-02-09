Photos of the week
Demonstrators pray as they participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hanifa Doosti (C), 17, and other students of the Shaolin Wushu club show their Wushu skills to other students on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan January 29, 2017. On a snowy mountaintop to the west of Kabul, a group of Afghan girls practise the flowing movements of Wushu, a sport developed from ancient Chinese kung fu martial arts, stretching and bending and slashing the air with bright swords. In a country where women's sport is...more
Former President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing outing with British businessman Richard Branson during his holiday on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin on February 7, 2017. Jack Brockway/Virgin Handout via REUTERS
A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A worker from Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, makes the bed as they prepare to camp outside the company gates during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo
Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcephaly, in Areia, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sub-saharan migrants are seen aboard an overcrowded raft during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the central Mediterranean Sea, 21 miles north of the coastal Libyan city of Sabratha, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a fire in Catmon, Malabon city, metro Manila, Philippines February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
First Lady Melania Trump arrives to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (L) kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum (R) cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Recording artist Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demonstration against members of their community serving in the Israeli army, part of ongoing demonstrations recently seen throughout Israel, in Jerusalem February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A picture shows the Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Olympic flag during the launch of the international campaign for the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes February 3, 2017, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt