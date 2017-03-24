Photos of the week
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into...more
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records handout via REUTERS
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.