Fri Mar 24, 2017

Photos of the week

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer telling him "Stop, you are already in Canada" after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A man peers out from a bar on Saint Patrick's day in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A little boy waits for the start of a rally with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A boy cries as a leech is applied on his foot during a leech therapy in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Our top photos of the week.

Mar 24 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 24 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 23 2017
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 22 2017

