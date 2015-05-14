Picking up the pieces in Nepal
Women walk through debris in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Children line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Border paramilitary policemen pick up a sign on the debris of their police station which was destroyed by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on April 25, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor sits on top of the debris of a collapsed temple as she sells green vegetables after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An aerial view of collapsed and damaged houses at Sankhu outskirts of Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese soldiers, carrying earthquake relief aid, board a helicopter at Charikot in Dolkha district, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese military personnel walks past collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man offers prayers to the idol of the god Bhairab after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepal's military personnel carry the body of a person who died on a stretcher as they walk past collapsed buildings at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Nepalese military personnel walks inside a collapsed building after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man reads a newspaper as he sits inside his shop near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An earthquake victim is carried in a stretcher after being airlifted from Ramechhap District, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as they see the body at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman carries a bag as she walks on debris of collapsed houses, in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
Philadelphia train derailment
An Amtrak passenger train with more than 200 passengers on board derails in north Philadelphia.
Burundi on the brink
An attempted coup fails, a day after reports that the army sacked President Nkurunziza for seeking a third term in office.
Rebel portraits
Moments of calm and combat for fighters of the many factions battling for control of Syria.
By any means necessary
Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.