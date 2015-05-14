Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 11:11am EDT

Picking up the pieces in Nepal

Women walk through debris in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Women walk through debris in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Women walk through debris in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 18
Children line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Children line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Children line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 18
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Makeshift shelters are seen through a helicopter after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
3 / 18
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man feeds pigeons near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
4 / 18
Border paramilitary policemen pick up a sign on the debris of their police station which was destroyed by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on April 25, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Border paramilitary policemen pick up a sign on the debris of their police station which was destroyed by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on April 25, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Border paramilitary policemen pick up a sign on the debris of their police station which was destroyed by a 7.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on April 25, in Gyirong county, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 18
A vendor sits on top of the debris of a collapsed temple as she sells green vegetables after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A vendor sits on top of the debris of a collapsed temple as she sells green vegetables after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A vendor sits on top of the debris of a collapsed temple as she sells green vegetables after the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 18
People line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
People line up to receive food, distributed by charity group Khalsa Aid to the survivors of the earthquakes, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 18
An aerial view of collapsed and damaged houses at Sankhu outskirts of Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An aerial view of collapsed and damaged houses at Sankhu outskirts of Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
An aerial view of collapsed and damaged houses at Sankhu outskirts of Kathmandu after the earthquake in Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 18
Nepalese soldiers, carrying earthquake relief aid, board a helicopter at Charikot in Dolkha district, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese soldiers, carrying earthquake relief aid, board a helicopter at Charikot in Dolkha district, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Nepalese soldiers, carrying earthquake relief aid, board a helicopter at Charikot in Dolkha district, Nepal May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
9 / 18
A Nepalese military personnel walks past collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Nepalese military personnel walks past collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Nepalese military personnel walks past collapsed buildings after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
10 / 18
A man offers prayers to the idol of the god Bhairab after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man offers prayers to the idol of the god Bhairab after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man offers prayers to the idol of the god Bhairab after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 18
Nepal's military personnel carry the body of a person who died on a stretcher as they walk past collapsed buildings at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nepal's military personnel carry the body of a person who died on a stretcher as they walk past collapsed buildings at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Nepal's military personnel carry the body of a person who died on a stretcher as they walk past collapsed buildings at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 18
A Nepalese military personnel walks inside a collapsed building after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Nepalese military personnel walks inside a collapsed building after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Nepalese military personnel walks inside a collapsed building after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 18
A man reads a newspaper as he sits inside his shop near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man reads a newspaper as he sits inside his shop near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A man reads a newspaper as he sits inside his shop near the debris of a collapsed temple after the earthquake in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 18
Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Collapsed buildings are pictured after Tuesday's earthquake at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 18
An earthquake victim is carried in a stretcher after being airlifted from Ramechhap District, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An earthquake victim is carried in a stretcher after being airlifted from Ramechhap District, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
An earthquake victim is carried in a stretcher after being airlifted from Ramechhap District, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 18
Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as they see the body at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as they see the body at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Relatives of an earthquake victim who died in Tuesday's earthquake cry as they see the body at Charikot Village, in Dolakha, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 18
A woman carries a bag as she walks on debris of collapsed houses, in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A woman carries a bag as she walks on debris of collapsed houses, in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A woman carries a bag as she walks on debris of collapsed houses, in the early morning hours in Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Philadelphia train derailment

Philadelphia train derailment

Next Slideshows

Philadelphia train derailment

Philadelphia train derailment

An Amtrak passenger train with more than 200 passengers on board derails in north Philadelphia.

May 14 2015
Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

An attempted coup fails, a day after reports that the army sacked President Nkurunziza for seeking a third term in office.

May 14 2015
Rebel portraits

Rebel portraits

Moments of calm and combat for fighters of the many factions battling for control of Syria.

May 14 2015
By any means necessary

By any means necessary

Migrants fleeing their home for a new life use any transportation available to get there.

May 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast