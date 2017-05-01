Edition:
Mon May 1, 2017

Pictures of the month: April

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A man carries his pet cat as he walks under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man carries the body of a dead child, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Female North Korean soldiers march during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15, 2017. Perfectly synchronised goose-stepping is aided by thousands of painted white dots in Kim Il Sung Square, placed a metre apart on the ground, guiding boots to the right spot. And behind Kim's balcony is a large traffic light and countdown clock which gives each platoon the signal to begin marching. The different regiments on display during a parade range from ordinary military units, to university-based paramilitary youth groups. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Parkour coach Ibrahim al-Kadiri (R), 19, and Muhannad al-Kadiri, 18, demonstrate their Parkour skills amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held city of Inkhil, west of Deraa, Syria, April 7, 2017. Ibrahim discovered Parkour in Jordan, where he had fled to escape the war. Back in his home town since 2015, he now leads a group of 15 practitioners. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six month, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
