Pictures of the month: August
The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbour of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A policeman (R) fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Hungary's Andras Parti reacts as he falls during the men's cross-country mountain bike event at Hadleigh Farm during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are introduced by vice-presidential candidate Congressman Paul Ryan during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder...more
People swim at the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich August 22, 2012. The participants swam across Lake Zurich on a 1,500 meters (4,921 ft) track. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen gesture to a driver stranded in a car on a flooded road as waves are whipped up by typhoon Bolaven in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 28, 2012. Gales and downpours brought by typhoon Bolaven swept through parts of northeast China,...more
Rescuers and relatives stop a woman from committing suicide by jumping off a building in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China, August 14, 2012. The woman was rescued as she tried to commit suicide after killing her nephew following a family dispute,...more
A policeman chases a supporter of the female punk band "Pussy Riot" jailed members while climbing on a fence enclosing the Turkish embassy near a court building in Moscow, August 17, 2012. Three women from Russian punk band Pussy Riot were sentenced...more
An overcrowded passenger boat is seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka August 15, 2012. Millions of residents in Dhaka have started the exodus home from the capital city ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month...more
Street artist 9MRO, 21, poses in front of his graffiti on a wall under a bridge beside a railway line in Yangon August 25, 2012. For decades Myanmar was a dictatorship where pervasive surveillance by military spies meant even "tagging", the quickly...more
Khilnath Phuyal (R), husband of deceased Tara Sharma Phuyal, is comforted by a family member at Maternity Hospital in Kathmandu, August 21, 2012. Phuyal, 28, died after giving birth to a baby girl, according to family members and supporters of Phuyal...more
A teleprompter obscures President Barack Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio August 21, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign trip to Ohio, Nevada and New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A devotee offers prayer during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, Festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu August 2, 2012. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman is held back by another woman as she reacts to the killing of several people at a crime scene in Monterrey August 29, 2012. Gunmen shot dead three men and a woman and left graffiti on a wall at the crime scene reading "Commander X20, at your...more
A destroyed car is seen among debris as smoke rises from fuel storage tanks on fire, a day after an explosion at Amuay oil refinery in Punto Fijo in the Peninsula of Paraguana, Venezuela, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gil Montano
Casey Dellacqua of Australia serves to Li Na of China during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out...more
A competitor tries to grab a flag as he slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 26, 2012. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching...more
A temple stands amid the waters of the flooded river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Riot policemen detain an injured peasant farmer as they evicted protesters near the Supreme Court in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. The march, led by...more
Steward Brian Harrison examines entries at the annual Homing Pigeon World Show at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, northern England January 21, 2012. The show which is in its 40th year has 4,000 entries from around the world including the U.S. and...more
Zakaria, 10, an injured Syrian refugee boy, is fed by a nurse as he undergoes rehabilitation at a post traumatic care centre directed by Union of Syrian Medical Relief Organizations (UOSSM) in Hatay province August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas more
George Engelbach, an admirer of former President Abraham Lincoln, and a delegate from Missouri, visits a bathroom while dressed as Lincoln before the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric...more
A boy with his body painted like a tiger waits backstage before performing during festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam in the southern Indian city of Kochi August 25, 2012. The 10-day-long festival is celebrated annually in India's...more
Competitors are seen through the Paralympic flame as they race during the Women's 5000m T54 classification heats at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy tries to control an Indian national flag from the wind as it is installed at a wholesale market on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man and a woman walk through flood waters on St. Roch ave. as Hurricane Isaac makes land fall in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2012. The two were trying to reach a local gas station to retrieve supplies. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Sardinian miner Giuliana Porcu, 44, stands next to truck during a protest 400 metres (1312 ft) underground to block the entrance of the Carbosulcis mine in Carbonia, west of Cagliari, August 30, 2012. Up to 100 Sardinian miners armed with hundreds of...more
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Local residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong, Hubei province, China, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Locals run as an unusual snowfall hits some parts of Johannesburg, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A visually impaired man (front) listens to the Santa Lucia Chorus perform songs from their first Album "Voces de Luz"(Voices of Light) at the Miguel Angel Asturias theatre in Guatemala City, August 14, 2012. The Santa Lucia Chorus is a part of the...more
Ann Romney, wife of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed
Oman's Shinoona Salah al-Habsi (L) and Yemen's Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (R) walk off the track with Andora's Cristina Llovera after their women's 100m preliminary at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
A onlooker takes a pictures on his smartphone as Pope Benedict XVI leads his weekly audience from his summer residence of Castelgandolfo, south of Rome August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray by a wall at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
Members of "Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi," a group consisting of official and police guards, try to ride a military police vehicle after a funeral for soldiers who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by...more
Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's...more
People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local...more
Christophe Lutz walks Marcel, a 30 month-old pig-wild boar crossbreed in the small village of Kolbsheim near Strasbourg, August 10, 2012. Marcel, an offspring of a sow and a wild boar, was raised by Christophe and his wife Chloe when he was 3...more
An ethnic Uighur resident receives traditional Chinese medical treatment to cure cervical spondylosis at a hospital in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, August 3, 2012. The Chinese characters on the sign read, "Prevent slips". REUTERS/Stringer...more
A model presents a creation from designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Spring/Summer 2013 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, receives a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. Fafa has been living in Brasilia Zoo since its birth and had undergone surgery this year to remove both its ovaries and uterus. Fafa...more
Maldivian riot police chase away supporters of former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed during a protest in Male August 30, 2012. Supporters of the former president of the Maldives poured into the streets of the capital of the holiday island chain...more
A dog sits on a buffalo who is cooling off in the Ravi River in Lahore on August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 16, 2012. Fresh violence flared in previously calm areas of Assam on Thursday, with a...more
A young girl looks at school stationery in a supermarket in Nice August 23, 2012. The new school year will start on September 4 in France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans react as a bat from Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Molina flies into the stands near third base during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Florida, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve...more
Palestinian girls stand in front of a banner depicting the late spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin during a rally in Gaza City, marking the 43rd anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem August 30, 2012. Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the...more
New Orleans resident Diana Whipple stands on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners, including Amardeep Kaleka (C) whose father, temple president Satwant Kaleka, was killed, cry outside the scene of a mass shooting in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. The gunman who killed six people at a Sikh temple in southern...more
Zeng Sini of China competes in the gold medal final of the Women's Individual C1-2-3 Pursuit on the first day of the London 2012 Paralympic games in the Velodrome at the Olympic Park in Stratford, London, August 30, 2012. Zeng won gold....more
A man walks in front of tyres set on fire by rioting youths for the third consecutive day in the Kenyan coastal town of Mombasa August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Hindu god Krishna, is being celebrated...more
A child stands in pouring rain in the slum of Susan's Bay in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, August 22, 2012. Sierra Leone's government has described the current cholera outbreak in the West African state as a "national emergency." At the height of...more
Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
The handcuffed hands of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik are pictured as he returns after a break to the court room, in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. Breivik was jailed for a maximum term when judges declared him sane enough to answer...more
A policeman receives medical attention at the Coast General Hospital following a grenade attack on a police unit truck during two consecutive days of unrest in Mombasa, Kenya, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover after Syrian government forces fired a mortar in the El Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Natalia Partyka of Poland serves during her Women's Singles C10 table tennis classification match against Umran Ertis of Turkey at the London 2012 Paralympic Games August 30, 2012. The world number one who was a gold medallist both in the 2008...more
Visitors walk through the "infinity room" before a public memorial service for U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio August 29, 2012. Armstrong, who took a giant leap for mankind when he became the...more
A local man walks on the road in the village of Lapankuri, some 175 km east of Tbilisi, August 29, 2012. Georgian Interior Ministry forces shot dead 11 gunmen, and three of its own troops were killed in an operation to free hostages near the border...more
A view of the Yawalapiti village is seen before the start of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 12, 2012. This year the...more
