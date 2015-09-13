Edition:
Pictures of the month: August

Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. Nearly 90 people were wounded and several of them were in a serious condition on Monday after several explosive devices were thrown from crowds in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev, the interior minister said in a Tweet. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. Thousands of rain-soaked migrants stormed across Macedonia�s border on Saturday as police lobbed stun grenades and beat them with batons, struggling to enforce a decree to stem their flow through the Balkans to western Europe. Security forces managed to contain hundreds in no-man�s land. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin exercises in a gym at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and bump up prices. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as part of measures the government says are designed to control smuggling and paramilitary activity. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. Picture taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Former President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Palestinians scuffle with an Israeli soldier as they try to prevent him from detaining a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. Saudis usually party in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of world's top surfing beaches deserted and many people having second thoughts about taking a swim as the summer approaches. Macpherson paid A$390 for a device embedded in his surf board to repel sharks by emitting an electronic force field that overpowers its sensing organs. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
Medical student Electo Rossel, 20, wearing a shirt with a picture of President Barack Obama, listens to music at the Malecon seafront outside the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A commuter braves the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan in Taipei, August 7, 2015. Taiwan evacuated hundreds of people from their homes on Friday as the strongest typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it and was expected to make landfall early on Saturday. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Inigo Munoz Elorza of Spain and Stefan Dobrovolny of Austria (R) take stone samples during a simulated Mars mission on Tyrolean glaciers in Kaunertal, Austria, August 7, 2015. The Austrian Space Forum is sending some of its researchers to practice weight-less walking in spacesuits on a glacier which resembles the terrain on Mars. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A participant wrestles with a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
The camera rolls as actors dressed as historical Chinese soldiers act as though they have been hit by artillery, during filming of "The Last Prince" television series on location near Hengdian World Studios near Hengdian July 24, 2015. Mass battle scenes that involve special effects and more than a hundred actors and crew are often shot in one take. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Syrian refugees carry their children as they jump off a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees upon arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Syrian refugees pack the stands inside the national stadium on the Greek island of Kos August 11, 2015. Local authorities are struggling to cope with the increasing numbers of migrants and refugees arriving in dinghies from the nearby Turkish coast. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Chinese former "comfort woman" Zhang Xiantu rests on a traditional brick bed in her house in Xiyan Town, Shanxi Province, China, July 18, 2015. "Comfort women" is the Japanese euphemism for women who were forced into prostitution and sexually abused at Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A Syrian refugee family arrives in front of a tavern at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian rescuers said on Wednesday, while more than 1,500 were picked up from other vessels in the past 24 hours. REUTERS/Italian Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A suspect (R) writhes in pain as he is handcuffed to his accomplice after he was shot while they attempt to break into a house belonging to a police officer couple, in the south of Johannesburg, August 12, 2015. Local media reported a rise in robbery and housebreaking incidents in Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A black man lies badly wounded with blood on his shirt after a police officer-involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Two people were struck by gunfire in the midst of a late-night confrontation on Sunday between riot police and protesters, police said, after a day of peaceful events commemorating the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by a white officer one year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theatre company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference on Tuesday after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Rabbits are seen in a cage, which is placed by authority as a test of the living conditions near the site of last week's blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 19, 2015. According to local media, the animals were alive after being placed near the blasts site for two hours. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Photographer Carlos Barria holds a print of a photograph he took in 2005, as he matches it up at the same location 10 years on, in New Orleans, United States, August 17, 2015. The print shows Joshua Creek sitting on the porch of his house, September 13, 2005, after Hurricane Katrina struck. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, plays with a child along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost certain it had located the Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A protester runs with a molotov cocktail in his hand towards riot police during clashes after a protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, August 28, 2015. Hundreds of protesters shouting anti-government slogans asking to free Al Wefaq member Hassan Isa who was arrested by authorities upon his arrival at the Bahrain International airport. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
An Indian Army soldier faints during a ceremony to commemorate 50th anniversary of a war between India and Pakistan, at the India Gate war memorial, in New Delhi, India, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A worker stands next to a patient buried in the hot sand in Siwa, Egypt, August 12, 2015. In the searing heat of summer in western Egypt, at the hottest time of the day, sufferers of rheumatism, joint pain, infertility or impotence lie buried neck-deep in the sand of Siwa near Dakrour Mountain. Locals say taking a sand bath is a natural therapy with powers to cure many medical conditions. Patients relax in the shade before treatment, which includes massages by the feet of health workers after they submerge their patients up to their neck in the desert. Patients drink mint tea in tents following the treatment. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million Colombians are grappling with whether to stay on in the crisis-hit country that has become increasingly unlivable. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. Greece, mired in its worst economic crisis in generations, has been found largely unprepared for a mass influx of refugees, mainly Syrians. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
The remains of a waterfront home on Lake Chelan destroyed by the Chelan Complex fire is seen in Chelan, Washington August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
