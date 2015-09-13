Pictures of the month: August

Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants...more

Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope of travelling onwards to Western Europe. After days of crowds overwhelming the small station at Gevgelija, Macedonian authorities have established special trains for migrants from south to the northern border with Serbia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

