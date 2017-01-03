Pictures of the month: December
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil...more
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An Israeli man (C) wearing a Jewish prayer shawl is seen in the early morning in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 16, 2016. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Traditional canoes approach the shore in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie...more
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village on the outskirts of...more
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, China December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital....more
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck ploughed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An employee stands next to damaged shelves in a store after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris,...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 27, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing, China, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria...more
Next Slideshows
Living in the smog of China
Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack
Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.
Islamic State strikes Baghdad
An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.
The year America chose Trump
A look back at the U.S. presidential election campaign of 2016.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.