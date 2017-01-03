Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 3, 2017 | 11:17am EST

Pictures of the month: December

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
1 / 40
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 40
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 40
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, December 23, 2016
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 40
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
5 / 40
An Israeli man (C) wearing a Jewish prayer shawl is seen in the early morning in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli man (C) wearing a Jewish prayer shawl is seen in the early morning in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
An Israeli man (C) wearing a Jewish prayer shawl is seen in the early morning in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 40
Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 16, 2016. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 16, 2016. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 16, 2016. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 40
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 40
Traditional canoes approach the shore in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Traditional canoes approach the shore in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Traditional canoes approach the shore in the Oceti Sakowin camp during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S. December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 40
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A Vietnamese bride is seen pushing the groom on a scooter during a photo shoot for their wedding in An Bang Beach outside Hoi An in Vietnam December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 40
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
Close
11 / 40
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 40
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Zulay Pulgar (C), 43, rest in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 40
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
Close
14 / 40
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they pose in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
15 / 40
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 40
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 29, 2016
Children play with bicycle tires at a rice-processing mill in Muktarpur, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 40
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 40
A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village on the outskirts of...more

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
A forest official cleans a tusk of 35-year-old elephant Sidda during its autopsy after he died of his injuries which he, according to forest officials, sustained while being chased by villagers late August, at Dabbaguli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
19 / 40
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 40
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2016
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
21 / 40
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
22 / 40
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 40
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, China December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, China December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, China December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 40
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
25 / 40
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 40
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, one day after a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
27 / 40
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck ploughed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck ploughed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016 after the truck ploughed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
28 / 40
An employee stands next to damaged shelves in a store after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

An employee stands next to damaged shelves in a store after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
An employee stands next to damaged shelves in a store after it was looted in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela December 19, 2016. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
Close
29 / 40
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris, France, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris,...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
French far-right Front National (FN) party president, member of European Parliament and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, Marine Le Pen (C) stands next to a man dressed as a Santa Claus as she visits a Christmas market in Paris, France, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 40
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A man dressed as Santa Claus relieves himself during the Santacon event in London, Britain December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
31 / 40
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, December 08, 2016
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
32 / 40
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
33 / 40
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
34 / 40
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 27, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 27, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 28, 2016
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 27, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
35 / 40
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing, China, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing, China, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing, China, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 40
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
37 / 40
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Carolina Gutierrez (center L), 17, and Neuil Valdez, 18, use mobile phones to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
38 / 40
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
39 / 40
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 31, 2016
A activist holds a balloon before releasing it towards Damascus city, on the first day of the truce, marking the end of the year and also to send a message that civil activity will continue in the rebel- held Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria December 30, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Next Slideshows

Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.

Jan 03 2017
Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack

Turkey mourns after a New Year's Day mass shooting at a packed Istanbul nightclub killed 39 people.

Jan 02 2017
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

Islamic State strikes Baghdad

An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district.

Jan 02 2017
The year America chose Trump

The year America chose Trump

A look back at the U.S. presidential election campaign of 2016.

Jan 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast