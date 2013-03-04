Pictures of the month: February
A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A U.S. marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province February 20, 2013. About 13,000 soldiers from seven...more
A U.S. marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2013" joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri province February 20, 2013. About 13,000 soldiers from seven countries, Thailand, U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia are participating in the 11-day military exercise. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the North Florida Survival Group wait with their rifles before heading out to perform enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle...more
Members of the North Florida Survival Group wait with their rifles before heading out to perform enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. The group passionately supports the right of U.S. citizens to bear arms and its website states that it aims to teach "patriots to survive in order to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemy threats". REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Boys play on the roof of the entrance to a football stadium in Gao, Mali, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Boys play on the roof of the entrance to a football stadium in Gao, Mali, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model gets made up backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first...more
An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first panda-themed hotel in the world and will officially open in May with room rates from 300 to 500 yuan ($48 to $80) per night. REUTERS/China Daily
"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. Standing behind Oscar (3rd L), wearing a scarf, is his sister Aimee and his brother Carl (4th L). To his right in green, are...more
"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. Standing behind Oscar (3rd L), wearing a scarf, is his sister Aimee and his brother Carl (4th L). To his right in green, are members of the ANC Women's League. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People use night vision goggles to look at the night sky during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona February 14, 2013. Picture taken February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People use night vision goggles to look at the night sky during an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) tour in the desert outside Sedona, Arizona February 14, 2013. Picture taken February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Justo Gabarri reacts as he takes a break from moving his family's belongings the night before the demolition of an evangelical church, where they are living in, at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in Madrid February 25, 2013....more
Justo Gabarri reacts as he takes a break from moving his family's belongings the night before the demolition of an evangelical church, where they are living in, at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in Madrid February 25, 2013. Gabarri's parents were one of 54 families that settled on the banks of the Manzanares river, north of Madrid, in the 1960s. The dwellers were registered with the town hall and had access to public services. But for the past two years, they have been subjected to evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Gabarri, his wife and three children had to move to what used to be the evangelical church of the settlement when their own house was demolished in January 2011. They were one of the two last families to live in what was left of the settlement, surrounded by the debris of the previously demolished homes. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo February 17, 2013. A group of women are undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt...more
Women, who are part of the Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights), stand with their weapons as they undergo military training in Aleppo February 17, 2013. A group of women are undergoing military training to form the Nazek Obeid group as part of the Sawt al-Haq battalion, which is based on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighborhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support...more
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. According to the AU-UN IST, the city, which is Somalia's fifth largest, was first liberated from the extremist group al Shabab in September 2011 by Ethiopian troops, but was taken over by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in September 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but...more
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but about 15 years ago he settled in the old city cemetery. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A nun waves her handkerchief from a window as Pope Benedict XVI makes his final address at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. Pope Benedict slips quietly from the world stage on Thursday after a private last goodbye to his cardinals and a short...more
A nun waves her handkerchief from a window as Pope Benedict XVI makes his final address at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. Pope Benedict slips quietly from the world stage on Thursday after a private last goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the world". REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 18, 2013. Although...more
A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi February 18, 2013. Although many complexes and venues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi mostly resemble building sites that are still under construction, there is nothing to suggest any concern over readiness. Construction will be completed by August 2013 according to organizers. The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opens on February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoil-less gun in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoil-less gun in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. The coldest temperatures in the northern hemisphere have been recorded in...more
A car drives through the snow at night near Vostochnaya meteorological station, some 500 km northeast of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 20, 2013. The coldest temperatures in the northern hemisphere have been recorded in Sakha, the location of the the Oymyakon valley, where according to the United Kingdom Met Office a temperature of -67.8 degrees Celsius (-90 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in 1933 - the coldest on record in the northern hemisphere since the beginning of the 20th century. Yet despite the harsh climate, people live in the valley, and the area is equipped with schools, a post office, a bank, and even an airport runway (albeit open only in the summer). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man and a women talk between the barrier that divides their praying areas before Friday prayers inside the mosque at the Mississauga Muslim Community Centre in Mississauga, January 18, 2013. Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious...more
A man and a women talk between the barrier that divides their praying areas before Friday prayers inside the mosque at the Mississauga Muslim Community Centre in Mississauga, January 18, 2013. Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious organization, Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, has held several lectures at the Community Centre, located just west Toronto, Ontario. Qadri recently returned to Pakistan after living in Canada for several years to lead a call for reforms that has made him an instant hit among Pakistanis disillusioned with the state. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai November 3, 2012. Almost all rail operations in India are handled by state-owned organisation, Indian Railways - one of the biggest and busiest...more
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai November 3, 2012. Almost all rail operations in India are handled by state-owned organisation, Indian Railways - one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. Indian Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will unveil the railway budget on February 26, amid speculation that the government could raise fares for the second time in two months to help mend the network’s finances. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A municipal worker captures a stray dog in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. Local authorities believe that up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by the estimated 200,000 residents who fled the city at the...more
A municipal worker captures a stray dog in Ciudad Juarez February 5, 2013. Local authorities believe that up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by the estimated 200,000 residents who fled the city at the height of the drug-related violence in 2010 and 2011. Recently, local workers have been picking up the remains of between 40-60 dogs daily, with 4,970 dead animals retrieved in 2012, according to the city's head of clean-up efforts. Authorities believe the dogs died due to starvation, extreme temperatures, from being struck by vehicles, or died near their owner's former homes while waiting in vain for them to return. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A person jumps off the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei province, China, February 27, 2013. A young couple jumped into the Yangtze River from the bridge one after another in the haze on Wednesday. According to local media, police said the couple...more
A person jumps off the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei province, China, February 27, 2013. A young couple jumped into the Yangtze River from the bridge one after another in the haze on Wednesday. According to local media, police said the couple was still missing and has a low chance of surviving. REUTERS/China Daily
A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what was forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what was forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man cycles past damaged cars that are piled up to be used as cover from snipers in the Khaldiyeh area of Homs February 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A man cycles past damaged cars that are piled up to be used as cover from snipers in the Khaldiyeh area of Homs February 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A Malian soldier carrying machine gun ammunition jumps over a fence during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. French and Malian troops fought Islamists on the streets of Gao and a car bomb exploded in Kidal on Thursday, as fighting...more
A Malian soldier carrying machine gun ammunition jumps over a fence during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. French and Malian troops fought Islamists on the streets of Gao and a car bomb exploded in Kidal on Thursday, as fighting showed little sign of abating weeks before France plans to start withdrawing some forces. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume as a soldier for Purim stands next to a group of adults in Bnei Brak February 23, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume as a soldier for Purim stands next to a group of adults in Bnei Brak February 23, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tire maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris February 12, 2013. U.S. tiremaker Goodyear confirmed last month the project to...more
French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tire maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris February 12, 2013. U.S. tiremaker Goodyear confirmed last month the project to close a French plant near the northern city of Amiens, which, if undertaken, would lead to the layoff of 1,173 jobs. In a company statement, Goodyear stated that the plant closure is the only possible option after five years of unsuccessful negotiations. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often...more
A mural on the Shankill road shows tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth in West Belfast, February 21, 2013. Historically most of the hundreds of murals across Northern Ireland promoted either republican or loyalist political beliefs, often glorifying paramilitary groups such as the Irish Republican Army or the Ulster Volunteer Force, or commemorating people who lost their lives in paramilitary or military attacks. However, since the paramilitary ceasefires some of the paintings have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy works at a car wash in Aleppo, Syria, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A boy works at a car wash in Aleppo, Syria, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Supporters wear hooded sweatshirts as they bow their heads in prayer during a candlelight vigil at the exact moment when teenager Trayvon Martin was shot one year ago by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida February 26,...more
Supporters wear hooded sweatshirts as they bow their heads in prayer during a candlelight vigil at the exact moment when teenager Trayvon Martin was shot one year ago by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida February 26, 2013. The fatal encounter between Martin and Zimmerman has thrown the spotlight on gun control and Florida's much criticized "Stand Your Ground" statute, also known as a "shoot first" law, which was signed into law by former Governor Jeb Bush in 2005. The attendees symbolically wore hooded sweatshirts as Martin was wearing one at the time of his death. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancer Siobhan Phelan from Ireland performs in one of the heats during the All Scotland Championships in Irish Dancing at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, Scotland February 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Dancer Siobhan Phelan from Ireland performs in one of the heats during the All Scotland Championships in Irish Dancing at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow, Scotland February 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir
Obscured by soap bubbles, West Ham United's Joe Cole celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park stadium in east London February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Obscured by soap bubbles, West Ham United's Joe Cole celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park stadium in east London February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
An indigenous Venezuelan woman prays for the health of President Hugo Chavez during a meeting of indigenous communities in Caracas February 21, 2013. Chavez made a surprise return to Venezuela, more than two months after cancer surgery in Cuba, to...more
An indigenous Venezuelan woman prays for the health of President Hugo Chavez during a meeting of indigenous communities in Caracas February 21, 2013. Chavez made a surprise return to Venezuela, more than two months after cancer surgery in Cuba, to continue treatment at home for the disease that is jeopardizing his 14-year socialist rule. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island February 24, 2013. The rescue center has...more
A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island February 24, 2013. The rescue center has released five tigers since 2009 on the 45,000 hectares of the TWNC jungle while eight are still under their care. One of the eight will be released next year. Rizal, a tiger keeper, said on a monthly basis the eight tigers eat a total of 80 live pigs, each weighing between 10-12 kilograms. The Sumatran tiger is a rare tiger subspecies that inhabits the Indonesian island of Sumatra. About 440-600 Sumatran tigers, which was classified as critically endangered, were accounted for by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008. The owner of TWNC, Tomy Winata, said his company, Artha Graha, has already invested between $20-25 million in TWNC, with monthly costs to sustain the reserve at approximately $150,000. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man watches as fireworks light up the skyline of Shanghai in celebration of Chinese New Year in Shanghai early February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man watches as fireworks light up the skyline of Shanghai in celebration of Chinese New Year in Shanghai early February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrollment center at Merta district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan February 21, 2013.In a more ambitious version of programs that have...more
A villager goes through the process of eye scanning for Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrollment center at Merta district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan February 21, 2013.In a more ambitious version of programs that have slashed poverty in Brazil and Mexico, the Indian government has begun to use the UID database, known as Aadhaar, to make direct cash transfers to the poor, in an attempt to cut out frauds who siphon billions of dollars from welfare schemes. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A board with butchers horsemeat cuts hangs on the wall at Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabelled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France...more
A board with butchers horsemeat cuts hangs on the wall at Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabelled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Shopkeeper Abderrahmane Maiga stands in front of his destroyed general shop in Gao February 23, 2013. The shops were destroyed during fighting between Islamists and Malian and French armies. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (4th R) walks inside the premises of the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in the northern Indian city of Amritsar February 20, 2013. Cameron on Wednesday became the first serving prime minister to voice regret...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (4th R) walks inside the premises of the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in the northern Indian city of Amritsar February 20, 2013. Cameron on Wednesday became the first serving prime minister to voice regret about one of the British Empire's bloodiest episodes in India, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and laid a wreath at Amritsar, scene of a notorious massacre of unarmed civilians. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron February 25, 2013 following the funeral of Palestinian prisoner Arafat Jaradat. Jaradat's death in an Israeli jail and a hunger strike by four...more
A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron February 25, 2013 following the funeral of Palestinian prisoner Arafat Jaradat. Jaradat's death in an Israeli jail and a hunger strike by four other Palestinian inmates have raised tension in the occupied territory after repeated clashes between stone-throwers and Israeli soldiers in recent days. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa February 19, 2013. A Yemeni fighter jet crashed in the center of the...more
People and police officers try to recover charred bodies of the driver and passengers by cutting the wreckage of a burnt taxi at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa February 19, 2013. A Yemeni fighter jet crashed in the center of the capital Sanaa, killing at least six people, medical sources said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik, Iceland, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik, Iceland, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with Family Minister Kristina Schroeder during a session of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with Family Minister Kristina Schroeder during a session of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament in Berlin February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones performs a song from the movie "Chicago" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones performs a song from the movie "Chicago" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lawrence reacts as she poses backstage with her Oscar after winning the best actress award for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. Lawrence reacted to some...more
Jennifer Lawrence reacts as she poses backstage with her Oscar after winning the best actress award for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. Lawrence reacted to some photographers telling her to watch her step as she went onto the platform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A protester jumps on a police vehicle as it passes by an anti-government protest in Cairo February 22, 2013. President Mohamed Mursi called parliamentary elections that will begin on April 27 and finish in late June, a four-stage vote that the...more
A protester jumps on a police vehicle as it passes by an anti-government protest in Cairo February 22, 2013. President Mohamed Mursi called parliamentary elections that will begin on April 27 and finish in late June, a four-stage vote that the Islamist leader hopes will conclude Egypt's turbulent transition to democracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An undated artist's rendering of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. The cruise ship will...more
An undated artist's rendering of the proposed cruise ship Titanic II, provided by the Blue Star Line as Australian billionaire Clive Palmer unveiled plans for his dream ship during a news conference in New York February 26, 2013. The cruise ship will be built by the CSC Jingling Shipyard in China, and will sail from Southhampton, England to New York on her maiden voyage in late 2016 according to Palmer. REUTERS/Blue Star Line/Handout
Children play during a vigil prayer service for Pope Benedict XVI at Basilica de Suyapa in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Children play during a vigil prayer service for Pope Benedict XVI at Basilica de Suyapa in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York as a man watches in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York as a man watches in a park along the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
College of Cardinals
Cardinals will convene a papal conclave to select the next pope of the Roman Catholic church.
Pope Benedict's farewell
Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...
What the sequester could impact
The consequences of the across-the-board spending cuts.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.