Pictures of the month: February

Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. Jackeline had lung cancer and after the chemotherapy, she became pregnant. When Daniel was born with microcephaly, she thought it was due to the chemotherapy but her doctor said it could be related to the Zika virus she had when she was pregnant. Jackeline remembers feeling a bit ill for a couple of days during the pregnancy but she did not seek medical treatment because she didn't want to bother with waiting in long lines at the hospital. When Daniel was one month old the doctor told Jackeline to move because her house has a dirt floor and the baby could get sick. Her husband refused because he didn't want to pay higher rent. He left Jackeline shortly afterwards. Jackeline moved to a house that is better where she pays approximately $88USD monthly, but it is in a very bad neighborhood. She painted some of the walls to stimulate Daniel Jackeline has a 4-year old boy and now baby Daniel. She receives 882 Brazilian Real, roughly $220USD, a month from the government after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her husband pays roughly $20 a month to help with Daniel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

