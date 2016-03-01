Pictures of the month: February
Volcanic lightning is seen at an eruption of Mount Sakurajima, in this photo taken from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 5, 2016. A Japanese volcano about 50 km (30 miles) from a nuclear...more
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl with her father in a wheelchair, asks for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016....more
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. Jackeline had lung cancer and after the chemotherapy, she became pregnant. When Daniel was born...more
One of the three men that Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters gestures while being held as a prisoner with fellow fighters near al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Rescue workers remove people from the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake hit Tainan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A view shows a damaged clinic after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day...more
Family members and relatives of Wednesday's car bombing victims mourn outside a morgue in Ankara, Turkey, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong...more
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A migrant plays with his baby as they wait to enter Macedonia from Greece near Gevgelija, Macedonia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais...more
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. The Indian army has taken control of a canal that supplies three-fifths of Delhi's water, the state's chief minister said on...more
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The new Bugatti Chiron car is presented ahead of the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
President Barack Obama poses with a baby before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Moffett Field in Mountain View, California February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoys a beer during the Christain Democratic Union (CDU) politial Ash Wednesday meeting in Volkmarsen, Germany February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A rescue worker greets a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fulgida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Smoke rises over the industrial city in Aleppo, Syria February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Revenant", and Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (R) for "The Revenant" pose with their Oscars together backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28,...more
Bride Duangreuthai Amnuayweroj and groom Kasemsak Jiranantiporn fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day at a resort in Ratchaburi province, Thailand, February 13, 2016. Four Thai couples took part in the...more
Stranded Afghan migrants make their way towards the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Secret Service agents (C) are covered in snow protecting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. At left and right are campaign staff....more
A cat stands near a horse in Beirut, Lebanon, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Japanese college students publicly declare that they will do their best in trying to find work during a job-hunting pep rally held to boost their morale, at an outdoor theatre in Tokyo February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Taylor Swift reacts after hearing Ed Sheeran won Song of the Year at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An eight-month-old female California sea lion pup is seen after being found sleeping in a booth in the dining room of the iconic Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, California in this handout photo taken February 4, 2016. A rescue team from the...more
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
The Reverend Al Sharpton is silhouetted against the podium as he awaits an address by Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in the Harlem section of New York City, February 16,...more
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
