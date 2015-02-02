Edition:
Pictures of the month: January

A man rides his horse through flames during the Luminarias annual religious celebration, on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, January 16, 2015. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, registered with camp number 86356, holds a picture of herself from 1944 in Warsaw January 12, 2015. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. About 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at the Nazi camp which has became a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust and World War Two, which ravaged Europe. The camp was liberated by Soviet Red Army troops on January 27, 1945 and about 200,000 camp inmates survived. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A man walks in a street with abandoned vehicles and and damaged buildings in the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
Law enforcement officers stand, with some turning their backs, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks on a monitor outside the funeral for NYPD officer Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, New York January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A Hindu holy man, or Sadhu, sits near the fire to keep himself warm on the first day of the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. Charlie Hebdo will publish the front page showing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammad holding a sign saying Je suis Charlie in its first edition since Islamist gunmen attacked the satirical newspaper. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Amateur contestants (L-R) Phil Bailey, John Hindle and Eren Emir pose in telephone booths during the annual European Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and Convention in Birmingham, central England January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers to the U.S. sanctuary, where people may swim with the endangered species. But as tolerant as the gentle, whiskered sea giants can be of the accidental kicks and splashes of delighted tourists, wild life regulators want to ban most canoes and paddle boards and create people-free zones to protect the wintering sea cow. Proposed limitations for this winter are awaiting approval by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A girl displaced as a result of Boko Haram attack in the northeast region of Nigeria, rests her head on a desk at Maikohi secondary school camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in Yola, Adamawa State January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish on Tuesday at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Swimmers prepare to get into the water during the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Socialist Popular Alliance Party (SPAP) activist Shaimaa al-Sabbagh receives help after she was shot during a protest by the party in Cairo January 24, 2015. Sabbagh was shot dead with birdshot in central Cairo, security sources said, one day before the anniversary of the popular uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A protester, holding a Bahraini flag, confronts a riot police armoured personnel carrier in an attempt to stop it from entering the village of Bilad Al Qadeem south of Manama, Bahrain, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator inside Faria Lima subway station during a protest against fare hikes for city buses, subway and trains in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Jodi Krawitt holds her son Rhett, 6, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015. Rhett is recovering from leukemia and his father is concerned his child could succumb to an outbreak of measles at his Northern California school. Krawitt is asking officials to bar entry to any student not vaccinated because of a family's personal beliefs. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. Ceremonies to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the camp will take place on January 27, with some 300 former Auschwitz prisoners taking part in the commemoration event. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as he holds the gavel after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Amandine Marbach from Strasbourg, France, takes part in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2015. Sign reads I am Charlie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A door rests on the floor of a tent that has been dismantled as part of areas being demolished on the massive Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl stands behind a door at a makeshift settlement in the village of Ketermaya, south of Beirut, Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu January 16, 2015. When Bohara heard that the two men who had dragged her into a toilet and raped her had been released from prison nine months ago, the Nepali teenager went into shock. The men, who had been convicted and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in March 2013, were acquitted by an appeals court last April due to a lack of evidence. But despite being blamed and stigmatised by some in her community in western Nepal after reporting the rape, and forced to seek refuge in the capital, the 17-year-old says she is not giving up her fight for justice. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Visitors use kaleidoscopes which are displayed with ice sculptures ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Stefan Kraft from Austria soars through the air during the first round for the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Germany, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
President Barack Obama blows a kiss to his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, who was sitting in the gallery, at the end of his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to disperse students at a school in Nairobi as the children protested against the potential loss of their playground. The playground was fenced off in December, during the school holidays, by a prominent developer who also claims ownership of the land. The title to the contested site is said to be in the name of Airport View Housing Limited, according to local media, with plans to use the space to build a parking lot for a hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon January 28, 2015. A Hezbollah missile strike wounded four Israeli soldiers the biggest attack on Israeli forces by the Lebanese guerrilla group since a 34-day war in 2006. REUTERS/Maruf Khatib

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne (R) poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in London January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Uzo Aduba (C), of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene hold their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella as they stand at the Palace Balcony during the official presentation of the Monaco's newborn royals in Monaco January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A girl kisses her father, a conscript, after a ceremony marking enrolment for new conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Five-year-old Nasreen rests with her family's belongings as she plays under a flyover in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A Palestinian man looks at a burnt bedroom where two of his teen relatives died when fire broke out due to an electrical malfunction in the backup power system in their home in Beach refugee camp in Gaza City January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. A blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Miss Colombia, Paulina Vega is crowned by last year's Miss Universe, Venezuela's Gabriela Isler at the 63rd Annual Miss Universe Pageant in Miami Florida January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 2015. Ten housing rights defenders and a Buddhist monk, all jailed after peaceful protests in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh in November last year, heard their appeal verdict after authorities accused them last year of obstructing public traffic and insulting public officials. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Head of radical leftist Syriza party Alexis Tsipras waves after winning elections in Athens, Greece, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
A Code Pink demonstrator dangles a set of handcuffs in front of former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Armed Services Committee on global challenges and U.S. national security strategy on Capitol Hill in Washington January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A policeman uses his gun to disperse protesters during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which featured a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad as the cover of its first edition since an attack by Islamist gunmen, in Karachi January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kenya, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Firefighters carry a victim on a stretcher at the scene after a shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves, caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or red tide, are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
Simon Ammann from Switzerland crashes during the final jumping of the 63rd four-hills Ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Ryuwon Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. Vonn became the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she won a Super-G, her 63rd victory in the competition. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A church made entirely from ice is seen during the night at Balea Lac resort in the Fagaras mountains of Romania, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up before their 2015 African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Guinea in Mongomo January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A Palestinian boy wearing a military costume arrives at a military-style graduation ceremony for Palestinian youths who were trained at one of the Hamas-run Liberation Camps, in Gaza City January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Obama watch India's Republic Day parade from behind rain streaked bullet proof glass as they stand in the rain together in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu January 20, 2015. During the month-long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddesses and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
