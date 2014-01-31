Pictures of the month: January
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray more
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014....more
A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera more
A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian more
Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola more
A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne
Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. ...more
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Anti-government protesters gather outside the regional administration headquarters as they attempt to take over during a rally, with Interior Ministry members standing guard inside the building, in the town of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine,...more
Anti-government protesters gather outside the regional administration headquarters as they attempt to take over during a rally, with Interior Ministry members standing guard inside the building, in the town of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year...more
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, Tunisia, January 26, 2014. The national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full...more
Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, Tunisia, January 26, 2014. The national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full democracy three years after protests erupted into an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, scuffle with Indian police personnel during a protest in Srinagar, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, scuffle with Indian police personnel during a protest in Srinagar, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
U.S. First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014....more
U.S. First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days on Tuesday...more
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days on Tuesday after the discovery of the H7N9 bird flu virus in a batch of live chicken from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, Central African Republic, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, Central African Republic, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the parbuckling operation outside Giglio harbour, Italy, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the parbuckling operation outside Giglio harbour, Italy, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten...more
A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten both families into allowing their marriage. Lin stood off with police on the roof for several hours and was arrested soon after he came down from the building. REUTERS/Stringer
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Holy waters in Nepal
Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.
Storm in the South
A rare blast of snow, sleet and ice hit the South, prompting six states to declare a state of emergency.
The Stoner Bowl
Football fans in Seattle and Denver have two reasons to celebrate: the Super Bowl, and the legalization of marijuana.
Cossack patrols in Sochi
Russia's famed soldiers join the massive security operation ahead of te Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.