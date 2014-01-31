Pictures of the month: January

A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten both families into allowing their marriage. Lin stood off with police on the roof for several hours and was arrested soon after he came down from the building. REUTERS/Stringer