Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 31, 2014 | 2:45pm EST

Pictures of the month: January

<p>A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Friday, January 31, 2014

A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Close
1 / 65
<p>A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, January 31, 2014

A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 65
<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Friday, January 31, 2014

The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during a "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Close
3 / 65
<p>A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, January 31, 2014

A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014, in Berlin, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 65
<p>A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, January 31, 2014

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 65
<p>Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Friday, January 31, 2014

Jewish settlers sit together after being detained by Palestinian villagers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
6 / 65
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray more

Friday, January 31, 2014

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 65
<p>A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 31, 2014

A car drives away from the Colby Fire in hills above Glendora, California, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 65
<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, January 31, 2014

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gestures as he speaks to media and homeowners about the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Sandy in Manahawkin, New Jersey, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 65
<p>A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, January 31, 2014

A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 65
<p>A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, January 31, 2014

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
11 / 65
<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014....more

Friday, January 31, 2014

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
12 / 65
<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, January 31, 2014

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands in front of the grave of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 65
<p>Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, January 31, 2014

Nigerians airlifted from the Central African Republic, load trucks with their belongings as they prepare to travel to their states across Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
14 / 65
<p>A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Friday, January 31, 2014

A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, Mexico, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
15 / 65
<p>Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Friday, January 31, 2014

Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Close
16 / 65
<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 31, 2014

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, Argentina, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 65
<p>A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, January 31, 2014

A model has his chest shaved backstage before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 65
<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, January 31, 2014

A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town,India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
19 / 65
<p>Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, January 31, 2014

Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
20 / 65
<p>A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera more

Friday, January 31, 2014

A boy and a woman look at a Spanish riot police officer blocking the access to Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol during a demonstration, in support of protesters in Burgos opposing an urban project, in Madrid, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
21 / 65
<p>Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian more

Friday, January 31, 2014

Oscar nominated actor Barkhad Abdi from the film Captain Phillips, conducts a phone interview after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences in Los Angeles, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
22 / 65
<p>Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, January 31, 2014

Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
23 / 65
<p>Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, January 31, 2014

Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 65
<p>A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola more

Friday, January 31, 2014

A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
25 / 65
<p>African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friday, January 31, 2014

African migrants take part in a protest at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
26 / 65
<p>A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Friday, January 31, 2014

A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
27 / 65
<p>A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, January 31, 2014

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
28 / 65
<p>A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Friday, January 31, 2014

A displaced refugee woman, escaping the violence, tries to access the humanitarian aid distribution site at the airport outside the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
29 / 65
<p>Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Friday, January 31, 2014

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
30 / 65
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9,...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
31 / 65
<p>Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 31, 2014

Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
32 / 65
<p>Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, January 31, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
33 / 65
<p>A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, January 31, 2014

A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
34 / 65
<p>Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, January 31, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
35 / 65
<p>Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Friday, January 31, 2014

Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
36 / 65
<p>A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, January 31, 2014

A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
37 / 65
<p>Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Friday, January 31, 2014

Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Close
38 / 65
<p>Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 31, 2014

Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
39 / 65
<p>Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne</p>

Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne

Friday, January 31, 2014

Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne

Close
40 / 65
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, January 31, 2014

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
41 / 65
<p>A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia</p>

A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia

Friday, January 31, 2014

A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia

Close
42 / 65
<p>Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, January 31, 2014

Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
43 / 65
<p>A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, January 31, 2014

A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
44 / 65
<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail

Friday, January 31, 2014

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Saif al-Umayyad brigade carry a rocket before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Ghouta, east of Damascus, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/William Ismail

Close
45 / 65
<p>A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim</p>

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Friday, January 31, 2014

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Close
46 / 65
<p>People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Friday, January 31, 2014

People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
47 / 65
<p>A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. ...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
48 / 65
<p>Anti-government protesters gather outside the regional administration headquarters as they attempt to take over during a rally, with Interior Ministry members standing guard inside the building, in the town of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Anti-government protesters gather outside the regional administration headquarters as they attempt to take over during a rally, with Interior Ministry members standing guard inside the building, in the town of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine,...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

Anti-government protesters gather outside the regional administration headquarters as they attempt to take over during a rally, with Interior Ministry members standing guard inside the building, in the town of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
49 / 65
<p>Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
50 / 65
<p>Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Friday, January 31, 2014

Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
51 / 65
<p>A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, January 31, 2014

A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
52 / 65
<p>Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, Tunisia, January 26, 2014. The national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full democracy three years after protests erupted into an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi</p>

Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, Tunisia, January 26, 2014. The national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, Tunisia, January 26, 2014. The national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full democracy three years after protests erupted into an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
53 / 65
<p>Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, scuffle with Indian police personnel during a protest in Srinagar, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, scuffle with Indian police personnel during a protest in Srinagar, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, January 31, 2014

Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, scuffle with Indian police personnel during a protest in Srinagar, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
54 / 65
<p>A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, January 31, 2014

A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
55 / 65
<p>U.S. First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

U.S. First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014....more

Friday, January 31, 2014

U.S. First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
56 / 65
<p>Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days on Tuesday after the discovery of the H7N9 bird flu virus in a batch of live chicken from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days on Tuesday...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days on Tuesday after the discovery of the H7N9 bird flu virus in a batch of live chicken from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
57 / 65
<p>Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, January 31, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
58 / 65
<p>Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, January 31, 2014

Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
59 / 65
<p>An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, Central African Republic, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, Central African Republic, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, January 31, 2014

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui, Central African Republic, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
60 / 65
<p>Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, January 31, 2014

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
61 / 65
<p>A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, January 31, 2014

A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
62 / 65
<p>A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the parbuckling operation outside Giglio harbour, Italy, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the parbuckling operation outside Giglio harbour, Italy, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, January 31, 2014

A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the parbuckling operation outside Giglio harbour, Italy, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
63 / 65
<p>A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten both families into allowing their marriage. Lin stood off with police on the roof for several hours and was arrested soon after he came down from the building. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

A topless man gestures to police as he holds his girlfriend hostage with a knife atop a residential house in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 20, 2014. According to local media, the man, surnamed Lin, held his girlfriend hostage to threaten both families into allowing their marriage. Lin stood off with police on the roof for several hours and was arrested soon after he came down from the building. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
64 / 65
<p>Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, January 31, 2014

Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
65 / 65
View Again
View Next
Holy waters in Nepal

Holy waters in Nepal

Next Slideshows

Holy waters in Nepal

Holy waters in Nepal

Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.

Jan 30 2014
Storm in the South

Storm in the South

A rare blast of snow, sleet and ice hit the South, prompting six states to declare a state of emergency.

Jan 30 2014
The Stoner Bowl

The Stoner Bowl

Football fans in Seattle and Denver have two reasons to celebrate: the Super Bowl, and the legalization of marijuana.

Jan 29 2014
Cossack patrols in Sochi

Cossack patrols in Sochi

Russia's famed soldiers join the massive security operation ahead of te Olympics.

Jan 29 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast