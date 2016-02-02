Edition:
Pictures of the month: January

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. A winter storm dumped nearly 2 feet (58 cm) of snow on the suburbs of Washington, D.C., on Saturday before moving on to Philadelphia and New York, paralyzing road, rail and airline travel along the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A Palestinian youth jumps with a sword as he demonstrates his ninja-style skills for the photographer in front of the ruins of buildings, that were destroyed in 2014 war, in the northern Gaza Strip January 29, 2016. The youths, who have been receiving martial arts training at local clubs in Gaza for the past two years, decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will eventually lead to them being invited to participate in international contests. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy railway line. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Gleyse Kelly holds her daugther Maria Geovana, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed by the alarming surge in cases of babies born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder associated to the mosquito-borne virus. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Jon Hathaway shows off a hat full of signatures from U.S. presidential candidates after a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Singer Celine Dion kisses the casket of her husband Rene Angelil following his funeral at Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
The moon is seen next to the Messeturm (fair tower) in Frankfurt, Germany, early evening, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A Palestinian man lies on a couch in his flooded house that was damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Tourists on top of a double decker sightseeing bus, take cover against the crashing waves at the seafront Malecon in Havana January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (back) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A girl poses for a picture as she attends a party for children affected by war and in need of psychological support, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria January 24, 2016. The party was organized by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2016. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires.REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (not pictured), speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Doctors check on a man during a police round up of suspected drug addicts, in Kabul, Afghanistan December 27, 2015. Afghan officials have opened a new drug treatment center in an abandoned NATO military base in Kabul, in the latest attempt to stamp out the country's massive problem of drug abuse. Camp Phoenix, a former training camp on the edges of Kabul set up by the U.S. army in 2003, will take in around 1,000 homeless drug addicts who will receive food, medical attention and treatment, said Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A participant competes in the "Farinato Race" winter extreme run competition in Gijon, northern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Belz Hasidic dynasty attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, the Jewish Arbor day in Jerusalem January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal bluff beneath them. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 36.6-metre-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A dog runs on the frozen surface of the Yenisei River in Taiga area, with the air temperature at about minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18.4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A tourist takes a selfie next to the carcass of a dead whale on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth after it had apparently tried to cross the street and returned the animal to its natural habitat after a veterinarian found it to be in perfect condition, according to a press release. REUTERS/Ecuador's Transit Commission/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a combat diver during her visit to Naval Base Command in Kiel, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Queen Latifah holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Bessie" as she poses backstage at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A stag looks straight into the camera at a wildlife park in Hanau, Germany, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, gave Mexican security forces the slip last week by opening a secret doorway hidden behind a mirror and descending into a sophisticated tunnel leading to the city's drains. The infamous head of the Sinaloa drug cartel was arrested on Friday after a months-long manhunt that followed his escape by tunnelling out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Actress Brie Larson poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in "Room" during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Pied crows hover over a donkey that villagers say died due to the effects of drought in rural Masvingo, Zimbabwe, January 21, 2016. The United Nations World Food Programme said some 14 million people face hunger in southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Youth walk under an Islamic State flag in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Participants sit at a bar during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and political uncertainty persists nearly two years after a coup. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky in southern Israel December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A330-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A lifejacket floats on the surface of the water at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives aboard Air Force One from Louisiana, at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
People stand next to a tree overlooking Kabul city, Afghanistan January 31, 2016. A balloon carrying a security camera is seen in the distance in the sky. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
France's Gael Monfils dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegypti mosquito in a research lab to help prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A Greek pensioner holds a shepherd's crook during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
