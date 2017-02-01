Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 1, 2017 | 2:25pm EST

Pictures of the month: January

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Close
1 / 30
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of...more

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard a raft by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the central Mediterranean Sea, 24 miles north of the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 30
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A child plays with a ball at his house as a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen in the background at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 30
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul...more

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
5 / 30
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 30
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A migrant shaves his friend inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 30
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile, January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
8 / 30
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 30
People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington U.S., January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 30
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Road workers carry water on a road under construction in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 30
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro Manila, Philippines January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Loved ones and mourners surround the coffins of Maximo Pepito (L), 49, and his brother Marlon Pepito, 42, victims of a summary execution by unknown assailants related to the drug war, during their funeral at the Navotas cemetery, north of Metro Manila, Philippines January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
12 / 30
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS

Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Anders Behring Breivik raises his right hand during the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway, 10 January 2017. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aaserud via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
14 / 30
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald J. Trump arrives at the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
15 / 30
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Local artists perform folk art of making shower of sparks from molten iron during an event celebrating China's Lunar New Year in Anyang, Henan province, China, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 30
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 30
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 30
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
19 / 30
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
U.S. President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 30
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
21 / 30
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 30
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
23 / 30
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Migrants warm themselves by the fire inside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
24 / 30
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
The crowd on the National Mall reacts during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
25 / 30
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine on the occasion of his death anniversary, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine on the occasion of his death anniversary, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, a Sufi saint, being displayed at his shrine on the occasion of his death anniversary, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 30
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
27 / 30
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
28 / 30
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January...more

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
29 / 30
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Next Slideshows

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Welcome to Hotel Mosul

Inside the damaged five-star Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in Mosul.

Feb 01 2017
Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting

Grim aftermath inside Quebec mosque after deadly shooting

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Haunting images of the bloodstained walls and floors inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec after the killing of six...

Feb 01 2017
The presidency of Donald Trump

The presidency of Donald Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Jan 31 2017
Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate

Israeli settlers given 48 hours to evacuate

Residents of the West Bank outpost of Amona have been ordered to leave ahead of a court-ordered demolition.

Jan 31 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast