Pictures of the month: July

A bible placed by gunmen is seen on the back of the slain body of a man after an attack in Hindi village, near Kenya's coastal town of Lamu, July 6, 2014. Gunmen killed at least 29 people in raids on two separate areas on the Kenyan coast, the interior ministry said on Sunday. The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab said it had staged an attack on Saturday evening in the coastal area. REUTERS/Abdalla Barghash

