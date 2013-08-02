Pictures of the month: July
Song Xuxia, 19, receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000...more
Song Xuxia, 19, receives treatment at a hospital after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Dingxi, Gansu province July 23, 2013. The death toll from two earthquakes in China's western Gansu province has climbed to 95, with more than 1000 people injured, after around 51,800 buildings collapsed and tens of thousands more were badly damaged. Song’s leg, waist and face were injured during the earthquake when she was stuck in a collapsed house. Fortunately the villagers heard her cry and managed to pull her out from the debris in time, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the...more
An injured man, identified by Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo as the train driver Francisco Jose Garzon, is helped by a policeman after a train crashed near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. Garzon, the driver of the Spanish train that derailed, killing at least 80 people, was under police guard in hospital after the dramatic accident which an official source said was caused by excessive speed. REUTERS/Oscar Corral
A child is seen near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A child is seen near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from Castellon, Spain, identified by local media as...more
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2013. The runner, a 31-year-old man from Castellon, Spain, identified by local media as Diego Miralles, was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Royal fans sit outside St Mary's Hospital opposite the Lindo wing in anticipation of the birth of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's, first baby in central London, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Royal fans sit outside St Mary's Hospital opposite the Lindo wing in anticipation of the birth of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's, first baby in central London, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People train at the Kachalka outdoor gym on the banks of river Dniper in Kiev June 26, 2013. The impromptu gym, established in the 1970s and now containing around 200 makeshift training machines mostly made from scrap metal, has enjoyed popularity...more
People train at the Kachalka outdoor gym on the banks of river Dniper in Kiev June 26, 2013. The impromptu gym, established in the 1970s and now containing around 200 makeshift training machines mostly made from scrap metal, has enjoyed popularity with inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital for more than 40 years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013....more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is seen through the glass of C-Explorer 5 submersible after a dive to see the remains of the naval frigate "Oleg", which sank in the 19th century, in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Pope Francis greets the crowd of faithful from his popemobile in downtown Rio de Janeiro, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The...more
Mye Nyo (R), 39, is comforted by Thi Darwin, 23, at a Catholic-run hospice for AIDS patients in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State July 7, 2013. Both residents of the hospice were infected by their husbands, heroin addicts who died of AIDS. The wide availability of heroin in northern Myanmar is fueling the HIV epidemic, experts say. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Free Syrian Army pretends to fall out of a window as he jokes around with a colleague in Deir al-Zor, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A woman cheers from her fire escape during a march in protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A woman cheers from her fire escape during a march in protest against the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida last year, in the Harlem area of New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An excavator moves villagers away from a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Yingxiu, Wenchuan county, Sichuan province, China, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man covers himself with algae as he poses for photographs on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man covers himself with algae as he poses for photographs on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run as they illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier into the West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba July 6, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those...more
Palestinian laborers from the West Bank run as they illegally cross Israel's controversial barrier into the West Bank near the southern city of Beersheba July 6, 2013. There are two ways for Palestinian workers to cross into Israel every day. Those with work permits can pass through a military checkpoint. Those without have to find a way through the separation barrier, which is made up of mostly fences and some cement walls, snaking its way through the West Bank. Those caught entering illegally risk a fine or imprisonment. Both ways are time consuming but the reward for those who find a job in Israel is four times the amount of pay that they can earn in the West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about...more
Dan McManus and his service dog Shadow hang glide together outside Salt Lake City, Utah, July 22, 2013. McManus suffers from anxiety and Shadow's presence and companionship help him to manage the symptoms. The two have been flying together for about nine years with a speciality made harness for Shadow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Robert Burck (R) and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York on June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in...more
Robert Burck (R) and wife Patricia Cruz sit in the back of a taxi while on their way to a hired performance on a private boat cruise in New York on June 6, 2013. Burck, better known as the original 'Naked Cowboy,' started performing in Time Square in 1998. Burck, who claims to make up to $150,000 a year in tips alone, turned his success into a franchise and charges $500 a month for other street entertainers who perform in his likeness. In 2010 Burck announced his run for the President of the United States, has appeared in ad campaigns, has his own record label and is one of the more popular attractions in Times Square. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy climbs a wall to watch a campaign rally for presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in Timbuktu July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Gansu province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
Motorcycles travel on a road near a cliff of a landslide site after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Minxian county, Gansu province, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the...more
The blood from members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, killed during late night clashes, stain the floor near a poster of Mursi which reads "Yes to legitimacy, No to the coup" at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near their campsite at Rabaa Adawiya Square, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A woman cries next to the coffins of victims of a coach crash during the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli July 30, 2013. Thousands of people packed into a sports hall in the southern town of Pozzuoli to commemorate 38...more
A woman cries next to the coffins of victims of a coach crash during the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli July 30, 2013. Thousands of people packed into a sports hall in the southern town of Pozzuoli to commemorate 38 people who died when a coach plunged 25 metres (80 ft) off a motorway viaduct in one of the worst road accidents in Italian history. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. Two people were killed and 130 were hospitalized after the plane crash-landed at San...more
Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. Two people were killed and 130 were hospitalized after the plane crash-landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday morning, San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanna Hayes-White said. The figures cited by Hayes-White leave 69 people still unaccounted for in the accident. The Boeing 777, which had flown from Seoul, South Korea, was carrying 307 people. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 16, 2013. Panama detained the North Korean-flagged ship from Cuba as it headed to the...more
A long, green missile-shaped object is seen inside the North Korean flagged ship "Chong Chon Gang" docked at the Manzanillo Container Terminal in Colon City July 16, 2013. Panama detained the North Korean-flagged ship from Cuba as it headed to the Panama Canal and said it was hiding weapons in brown sugar containers, sparking a standoff in which the ship's captain attempted to commit suicide. Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli said the undeclared weapons were detected inside the containers when Panamanian authorities stopped the ship, suspecting it was carrying drugs. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California...more
Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early July 10, 2013. Sixty-eight African immigrants were rescued by the...more
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early July 10, 2013. Sixty-eight African immigrants were rescued by the AFM, 70 nautical miles south of Malta from a vessel in distress while trying to reach European soil from Africa, according to army sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Shuafat refugee camp is seen behind a section of the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank near Jerusalem July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Shuafat refugee camp is seen behind a section of the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank near Jerusalem July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
A fireman carries a wounded victim from the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Xoan A. Soler/Monica Ferreiros/La Voz de Galicia
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Patients in military costumes wait to march during a parade, as part of Independence Day celebrations, at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2013. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently...more
Patients in military costumes wait to march during a parade, as part of Independence Day celebrations, at the Larco Herrera psychiatric hospital in Lima July 23, 2013. The hospital, founded in 1917 and the biggest of its kind in Peru, currently houses more than 450 patients. Peru will celebrate its Independence Day on July 28. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi listen to a speech during a protest in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi listen to a speech during a protest in Cairo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would...more
A relative mourns the death of her niece, who died after consuming contaminated meals given to children at a school on Tuesday at Chapra district in the eastern Indian state of Bihar July 18, 2013. The Indian government announced on Thursday it would set up an inquiry into the quality of food given to school pupils in a nationwide free meal scheme after at least 23 children died in one of the deadliest outbreaks of mass poisoning in years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai, India, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai, India, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital...more
An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness. REUTERS/James Akena
Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tu Nan, a heroin user for over ten years, raises his hands during morning prayers at the Youth for Christ Centre near Naung Chein in Myanmar's Kachin state July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Tennis player Andy Murray of Britain yawns as he is interviewed for a television program after admitting to an hour's sleep, at Wimbledon in southwest London July 8, 2013. Murray wiped out 77 years of pain when he became the first British man since...more
Tennis player Andy Murray of Britain yawns as he is interviewed for a television program after admitting to an hour's sleep, at Wimbledon in southwest London July 8, 2013. Murray wiped out 77 years of pain when he became the first British man since 1936 to win the men's title at Wimbledon with a stunning 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over world number one Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia July 19, 2013. The mid-atlantic region is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more
Two men drift on floats along the Potomac River in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia July 19, 2013. The mid-atlantic region is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Labourers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers who work nearby nap on a road as cars drive past in Chongqing Municipality, China, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Snails crawl on the face of a woman during a demonstration of a new beauty treatment at Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo in central Tokyo July 17, 2013. Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo, which began the unique facial earlier this week, offers the 10,500 yen ($110)...more
Snails crawl on the face of a woman during a demonstration of a new beauty treatment at Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo in central Tokyo July 17, 2013. Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo, which began the unique facial earlier this week, offers the 10,500 yen ($110) five-minute session with the snails as an optional add-on for customers who apply for a "Celeb Escargot Course", an hour-long treatment routine of massages and facials based on products made from snail slime that costs 24,150 yen. According to a beautician at the salon, the snail slime is believed to make one's skin supple as well as remove dry and scaly patches. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Handan, Hebei province, China, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Handan, Hebei province, China, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) is pictured at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall, during in an event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War,...more
A painting featuring late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) is pictured at the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall, during in an event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Pyongyang July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. The center, run by The Kachin...more
A resident of "The Light of The World" rehabilitation center for heroin addicts shows traces on his neck from a traditional healing method for a fever in Myitkyina, the capital of Myanmar's Kachin state July 6, 2013. The center, run by The Kachin Baptist Convention offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users. There is no methadone at the center. Myanmar is the world's largest producer of opium after Afghanistan, and use of its derivative heroin is widespread. The center's popularity is a testament both to the severity of Myanmar's drug problem and the lack of options for users in a poor country where modern treatment programs are rare. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A monkey plays in a pond surrounded by carps at a wildlife park in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A monkey plays in a pond surrounded by carps at a wildlife park in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity in this still image taken from NASA video released July 12, 2013....more
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity in this still image taken from NASA video released July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
A photographer is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a national strike in Santiago, Chile, July 11, 2013. Students, workers and citizens staged a 24-hour national strike demanding reforms in the public state education...more
A photographer is hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a national strike in Santiago, Chile, July 11, 2013. Students, workers and citizens staged a 24-hour national strike demanding reforms in the public state education system, improvements in salaries and health care, according to local media. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man carries a boy wounded in what the Free Syrian Army said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma district area near Damascus July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Members of the Light Foot Militia perform a flag ceremony at the end of the days training during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Members of the Light Foot Militia perform a flag ceremony at the end of the days training during an annual militia gathering on Bureau of Land Management land near Priest River, Idaho June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Pope Francis is projected on screens at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands inside a burned shop in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon as he stands inside a burned shop in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A woman holds her child as they lie on the floor, underneath dresses for sale at a market outside one of the industrial zones where factories are based in a suburb of Phnom Penh June 26, 2013. Most garment workers who arrive from the provinces to...more
A woman holds her child as they lie on the floor, underneath dresses for sale at a market outside one of the industrial zones where factories are based in a suburb of Phnom Penh June 26, 2013. Most garment workers who arrive from the provinces to work at factories in Cambodia's capital live in tiny apartments packed into crowded buildings. Four or even more people can share a room, costing around $35 per month, usually three by three meters with one light and one electric fan. The garment industry has become by far Cambodia's biggest export earner, with shipments up 10 percent in 2012 to $4.44 billion. As investment in the country's textile industry is surging, so is labor unrest, putting pressure on suppliers to the world's big garment brands to raise wages and improve sometimes grim conditions in one of the last bastions of low-cost factories. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A river is seen flowing among sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. The iconic Washington skyline of the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) serve as a backdrop...more
The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. The iconic Washington skyline of the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial (from L-R) serve as a backdrop for the U.S. national birthday celebration each year. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, Canada, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire from a train explosion is seen in Lac Megantic, Canada, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Gay in Russia
Gays in Russia protest harsh new laws being passed that target homosexuals.
Sands of Sudan
Sands engulf and bury structures in the deserts of Sudan.
Taiwan politicans brawl
Taiwan legislators fight it out in parliament over a proposal to build a new nuclear power plant near Taipei.
Inside Ariel Castro's house
Inside the Cleveland home of Ariel Castro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.