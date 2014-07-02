Pictures of the month: June
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 16,...more
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, during the Glastonbury Festival, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Belarussian MiG-29 jet fighters take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Minsk, Belarus, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 26, 2014.
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok, Thailand, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dancers wait during a visit by American actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sudan, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Police patrol the area around a man killed after a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the background, in Naples, Italy, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Kallaseh neighborhood June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Singer Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New York June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An environmental activist takes part in a rally demanding deputies of parliament to pass laws protecting ecology outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain kicks a soccer ball as he celebrates with supporters after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed into Lake Whitney, Texas June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man, who was injured during a suicide bomber attack in Mwafaqiya village at Mosul, lies in a hospital bed after he was brought for treatment in a hospital in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq, June 6, 2014....more
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive for the International 70th D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Ouistreham, France, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014.REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain early June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the" WorldPride" gay pride Parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, on the third day of the Glastonbury music festival June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Chicago Police patrol officer Paul Casasanto hugs his horse "Riordan" in the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit stables in Chicago, Illinois, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel in Raouche, in western Beirut, Lebanon June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castells" during the Sant Joan festival at Plaza del Blat square in Valls, south of Barcelona, Spain, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj, Croatia, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
People try to help a man during heavy flooding in the city of Varna, in northeastern Bulgaria, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
A 21-foot tall model of the Transformers character Optimus Prime is displayed on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong, China, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
