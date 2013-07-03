Pictures of the month: June

An Andean woman drinks water from the Perol lake using her hat during a protest against Newmont Mining's Conga project at Peru's Cajamarca region June 17, 2013. Thousands of opponents of a $5 billion gold project of Newmont Mining circled a lake high in the Andes, vowing to stop the company from eventually draining it to make way for Peru's most expensive mine. Lake Perol is one of several lakes that would eventually be displaced to mine ore from the Conga project. Water from the lakes would be transferred to four reservoirs that the U.S. company and its Peruvian partner, Buenaventura, are building or planning to build. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil