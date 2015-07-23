Edition:
Pictures of the month: June

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama outside the Elmau castle in Kruen near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event.

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, June 26, 2015. Several hundred people took part in the event. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Pensioners waiting outside a closed National Bank branch and hoping to get their pensions, argue with a bank employee (L) in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo

Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Protesters are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a rally against a recent decision to increase the tariff on electricity, in Yerevan, Armenia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Narek Aleksanyan/PAN Photo
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq

Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul June 22, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported.REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members, local media reported.REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen

Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Two fans of Chile's soccer team walk after Chile's victory over Peru in their Copa America 2015 semi-finals soccer match in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Catherine Allen
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Jason Howe, 50, (2nd L) and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda, 50, put their twin three-year-old daughters Olivia (L) and Clara to bed at their home in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 25, 2015. Howe and Perez-Boluda married in Spain and in California in 2008. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. This year's monsoon rains in India are officially forecast to be only 88 percent of the long-term average. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. This year's monsoon rains in India are officially forecast to be only 88 percent of the long-term average.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. This year's monsoon rains in India are officially forecast to be only 88 percent of the long-term average. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after today's historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage in Washington June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after today's historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage in Washington June 26, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after today's historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage in Washington June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Migrants, who were found at sea on a boat, collect rainwater during a heavy rain fall at a temporary refuge camp near Kanyin Chaung jetty, outside Maungdaw township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activist before a Gay Pride Parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activist before a Gay Pride Parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activist before a Gay Pride Parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church.

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Georgette (top) and Allen Sanders pay their respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015, three days after a mass shooting which left nine people dead during a bible study at the church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, laborers in sandals and makeshift masks use unsheathed rotor blades to gouge the white, fossil-rich rock into house bricks. The workers in the snow-white landscape - farmers and university graduates among them - plan to strike next month. They told Reuters they make between $10 and $16 a day and suffer from scant safety measures and a lack of social and medical insurance despite some having lost arms, legs or fingers in accidents. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, laborers in sandals and makeshift masks use...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, laborers in sandals and makeshift masks use unsheathed rotor blades to gouge the white, fossil-rich rock into house bricks. The workers in the snow-white landscape - farmers and university graduates among them - plan to strike next month. They told Reuters they make between $10 and $16 a day and suffer from scant safety measures and a lack of social and medical insurance despite some having lost arms, legs or fingers in accidents. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A security worker brings money to a National Bank branch in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A goat eats leaves inside a motor pump workshop in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centres on an American journalist reporting the aerial bombing of the town during the Spanish Civil War by planes from Germany's Condor Legion, in aid of the nationalist military rebellion led by General Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Vincent West

A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centres on an American journalist reporting the aerial...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain June 17, 2015. The film centres on an American journalist reporting the aerial bombing of the town during the Spanish Civil War by planes from Germany's Condor Legion, in aid of the nationalist military rebellion led by General Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Vincent West
A girl uses her mobile phone during the evening at the National Park in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A girl uses her mobile phone during the evening at the National Park in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A girl uses her mobile phone during the evening at the National Park in Khartoum, Sudan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit.

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany, June 8, 2015. The Ospreys provided transport to Air Force One in Munich for members of U.S. President Barack Obama's staff, Secret Service, White House Press Corps and other personnel at the conclusion of the G7 Summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods that killed at least 12 people. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods that killed at least 12 people.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods that killed at least 12 people. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Court officers hold a national emblem as they ride a zip-line across a river, to attend a mobile court hearing of a divorce dispute, in Huilong village of Fengjie county, Chongqing municipality, China, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported.

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Students stretch during a traditional Angampora martial arts training session in Colombo June 14, 2015. Master Ginihuluge Karunapala, who teaches Angampora, said his family has been practicing the martial art for at least three generations. However, with a declining interest in the younger generation to take up the discipline, he fears the ancient fighting technique may soon die out. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Students stretch during a traditional Angampora martial arts training session in Colombo June 14, 2015. Master Ginihuluge Karunapala, who teaches Angampora, said his family has been practicing the martial art for at least three generations. However,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Students stretch during a traditional Angampora martial arts training session in Colombo June 14, 2015. Master Ginihuluge Karunapala, who teaches Angampora, said his family has been practicing the martial art for at least three generations. However, with a declining interest in the younger generation to take up the discipline, he fears the ancient fighting technique may soon die out. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A farm boy, with his face covered with sand, is pictured as he leaves the farm he works on, near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A local resident carries bread in the village of Novotoshkivske near the frontline with pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. Leaders are (L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francoise Hollande, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. Leaders are (L-R) German Chancellor...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Lightning strikes the Alpine mountains over Garmisch-Partenkirchen as balloons, made by the "ONE" campaigning organisation, depicting leaders of the G7 countries are inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen June 7, 2015. Leaders are (L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francoise Hollande, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister David Cameron, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Song Xiyang (L) touches the face of his new husband Fu Zheng at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. The gay couples were selected as winners of a contest hosted by internet giant Alibaba. China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but does not recognize same-sex marriages. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are learning self defence to protect themselves against rape, which is widespread in Kenya, particularly in its slums. Research by the charity Ujamaa, which runs the self defense program, shows that one in four women in Korogocho experience sexual assault. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are learning self defence to protect themselves against rape, which is widespread in Kenya, particularly in its slums. Research by the charity Ujamaa, which runs the self defense program, shows that one in four women in Korogocho experience sexual assault. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela. Yet hardy travelers undeterred by the tales - real and exaggerated - of crime and shortages are finding the South American nation an absurdly cheap destination. That is thanks to exchange controls skewing the economy in favor of anyone with foreign cash, meaning you can hire a boat to a Caribbean island for $15 a day, or trek through Andean mountains or Amazon jungle for a week, with porters, at $125. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela....more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela. Yet hardy travelers undeterred by the tales - real and exaggerated - of crime and shortages are finding the South American nation an absurdly cheap destination. That is thanks to exchange controls skewing the economy in favor of anyone with foreign cash, meaning you can hire a boat to a Caribbean island for $15 a day, or trek through Andean mountains or Amazon jungle for a week, with porters, at $125. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Thick ash rises from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 26, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, who attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Some 200...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. Some 200 migrants, principally from Eritrea and Sudan, who attempted to cross the border from Italy and were blocked by Italian police and French gendarmes. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Juventus in Berlin June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Juventus in Berlin June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Barcelona players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League final against Juventus in Berlin June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across Mexico's border en route to the United States. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
A Salvadoran father (R) carries his son while running next to another immigrant as they try to board a train heading to the Mexican-U.S. border, in Huehuetoca, near of Mexico City, June 1, 2015. An increasing number of Central Americans are sneaking across Mexico's border en route to the United States. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Revellers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revellers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels in Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.

Jul 22 2015
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.

Jul 22 2015
Obama's ancestral African homeland

Obama's ancestral African homeland

A journey through the Kenyan village where Obama's father is buried.

Jul 22 2015
Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Protest against Obama's Iran deal

Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

Jul 22 2015

