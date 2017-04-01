Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 31, 2017 | 8:40pm EDT

Pictures of the month: March

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 30
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A girl reacts as colored water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 30
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 30
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
People cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pard
Close
4 / 30
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 30
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A resident looks at a wildfire in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
6 / 30
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
7 / 30
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 30
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital inside the United Nations Mission in South Sudan base, Bentiu, Rubkona County, South Sudan. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
9 / 30
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lake Elsinore, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 30
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Tatiana Rocha, baths her son Kaleth Heredia, 2, a neurological patient being treated with anticonvulsants, at their house in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 30
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
12 / 30
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 30
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
14 / 30
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 30
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
16 / 30
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People enjoy fireworks exploding from a traditional bull known as "Torito" during the annual celebration of San Juan de Dios festivity in Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 30
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
19 / 30
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A rebel fighter rests on the ground east of al-Bab town, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 30
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 30
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 30
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraqi and Syrian air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraqi and Syrian air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraqi and Syrian air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
23 / 30
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
24 / 30
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
25 / 30
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 30
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The body of a dead migrant is seen on board an inflatable boat of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms during a search and rescue operation in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
27 / 30
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
28 / 30
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Acid attack survivors wait in the back stage prior to participate in a fashion show titled �Beauty Redefined� organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
29 / 30
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 31 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 30 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 29 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 28 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures