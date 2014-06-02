Edition:
Pictures of the month: May

A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos

A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighbourhood in Carlsbad, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters carry a man who was shot by French soldiers after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Afghan President Hamid Karzai (R) walks away after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center during the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Children play football in front of an abandoned train compartment next to a railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A soldier takes up position in front of a large screen at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov

People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A riot policeman uses a baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, Turkey, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Hu Zengfang rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased apartment, close to a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, China, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state gathered in the camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Islamist militant group Boko Haram to the local government. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Gao Bingguo is covered with bees during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for being covered by the largest number of bees, in Taian, Shandong province, China, May 27, 2014. Gao set a new record after having had 326,000 bees on his body at one time, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mheisen Amareen

Judge Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie during the American Idol XIII 2014 Finale in Los Angeles, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A relative mourns as he waits for the news of his brother, who was a passenger of the M.V. Miraj-4 ferry which capsized, by the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls in the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Demonstrators calling for higher wages and better work conditions clash with police during a protest at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfalls in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The father of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, weeps at his house at Budaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Police collect evidence near the body of Farzana Iqbal, who was killed by family members, at the site near the Lahore High Court building in Lahore, Pakistan, May 27, 2014. Iqbal, 25, was stoned to death by her family outside one of Pakistan's top courts in a so-called "honor" killing for marrying the man she loved, police said. REUTERS/Mohammad Tahir

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel ride on a tank after recapturing the Daldako area, outside the military headquarters in Kadogli, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, Vietnam, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The body of a pro-Ukrainian militia lies by the side of a road following a gun battle in the rural settlement of Karlovka, west of Donetsk, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man dressed as an orangutan sits next to members of the press during media day at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

People take part in a soccer match held at the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different objects are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 66th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank village of El Walaja near Bethlehem, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, Syria, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

A wounded man lays unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground during clashes between protesters and riot police in Istanbul, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, Turkey, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yasin Akgul/Depo Photos

Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England May 6, 2014. Artists open their homes during the annual Brighton Festival, now in its 48th year, every weekend during May. Ochoa will be performing at two arts houses in Hove and other venues around the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, Syria, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

