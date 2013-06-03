Pictures of the month: May
A man powers a boat near a house built on a rock on the river Drina near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's co-owner, who was among those involved in its construction. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe April 28, 2013. Myanmar authorities have begun segregating minority Muslims from the Buddhist majority in troubled areas of a country in transition. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An iron worker leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children run away after an explosion in Kabul May 24, 2013. Several large explosions rocked a busy area in the center of the Afghan capital, with Reuters witnesses describing shooting in the area. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Turkish riot policeman uses tear gas as people protest against the destruction of trees in a park brought about by a pedestrian project, in Taksim Square in central Istanbul May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Munduruku Indian child stands near police as Amazon Indians from different tribes occupy the main construction site of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Vitoria do Xingu, near Altamira in Para State, May 28, 2013. Indians from various tribes returned to force the suspension for the second time in a month, of the dam projected to become the world's third largest in energy production, opposing it for its impact on the environment and their livelihoods. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
People are taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol near Falfurrias, Texas March 29, 2013. Brooks County has become an epicenter for illegal immigrant deaths in Texas. In 2012 sheriff's deputies found 129 bodies there, six times the number recorded in 2010. Most of those who died succumbed to the punishing heat and rough terrain that comprise the ranch lands of south Texas. Many migrants spend a few days in a "stash house", such as the Casa del Migrante, in Reynosa, Mexico, and many are ignorant of the treacherous journey ahead. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Chakala Dangol, 75, holds a coconut on his hand before throwing it towards the devotees from the top of the chariot of Rato during the chariot festival in Lalitpur May 21, 2013. It is believed that whoever grabs the coconut and returns it to the chariot will be blessed with a son. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A deflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looming at the background, May 14, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on May 2, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. The Rubber Duck was deflated after some of its parts broke. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride Hannah Batya Penet dances with her relative during a wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, early morning May 22, 2013. Some 25,000 people gathered to celebrate the wedding of Penet to Shalom Rokeach, the eldest grandson of the Chief Rabbi of Belz, Yissachar Dov Rokeach, according to local media. The Belz Hasidic dynasty is one of the largest Hasidic movements in the world. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian Mohammed Jundeya, 17, poses for a photograph in a car repair garage in Gaza City May 30, 2013. Jundeya left school to work as an apprentice in the garage so that he could support his family's income. Apprentice mechanics earn around $100 per month, garage owners said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. The 5,000 square-foot installation creates a field of falling water that stops in the area where people walk through, which allows them to remain dry. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro April 2, 2013. O Caminho (The Way) are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. They consider the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, to be a confirmation of their beliefs in poverty and simplicity. In July, Pope Francis will visit Rio de Janeiro in his first international trip since assuming the papacy. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Mansi, 7, poses with a photograph of her missing three-year-old sister Muskaan inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. Muskaan went missing while playing in the neighbourhood on October 30, 2010, according to her family. Between January 1 and May 8, 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man walks on sulphur and mineral salt formations near Dallol in the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. The Danakil Depression in Ethiopia is one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, with an average annual temperature of 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34.4 Celsius). For centuries, merchants have traveled there with caravans of camels to collect salt from the surface of the vast desert basin. The mineral is extracted and shaped into slabs, then loaded onto the animals before being transported back across the desert so that it can be sold around the country. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
M23 rebel recruits stand at attention during a training session at the Rumangabo military camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A man falls from a high floor of a burning building in central Lahore May 9, 2013. Fire erupted on the seventh floor of the LDA plaza in Lahore and quickly spread to higher floors leaving many people trapped inside the building. At least three people fell from the high floors trying to avoid fire that engulfed the building, local media reports. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. Syria's information minister has blamed Turkey's government for deadly car bombings near the Syrian border and branded Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan a "murderer", state-run Russian TV company RT reported on Monday. It said he repeated a denial of Syrian involvement in car bombings that killed 46 people on Saturday in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli. Turkey has accused a group with links to Syrian intelligence of carrying out the attacks. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cast member Marion Cotillard gestures as she poses during a photocall for the film "The Immigrant" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People dance at a private gay club called "Malevich" in St. Petersburg February 2, 2013. Along with a planned new law banning the spread of gay "propaganda" among minors, President Vladimir Putin has also overseen a religious revival that aims to give the Orthodox Church, whose leader has suggested that homosexuality is one of the main threats to Russia, a more public role as a moral authority. The number of documented cases of violence against gays in Russia is low. But there are no official figures on anti-gay crime in Russia, and gay rights campaigners say the numbers available mask the true number of attacks on gays, lesbians, bisexual and transgender people. Most go unreported, or are not classified as such by the police. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
President Barack Obama checks to see if he still needs the umbrella held by a U.S. Marine to protect him from the rain during a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man is hit by a jet of water as riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. Erdogan made a defiant call for an end to the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years on Saturday, as thousands of protesters clashed with riot police in Istanbul and Ankara for a second day. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City May 21, 2013. Rescuers went building to building in search of victims and thousands of survivors were homeless after a massive tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, wiping out whole blocks of homes and killing at least 24 people. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Palestinians react as a stun grenade was thrown towards them during clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protestors during a demonstration for Nakba (Catastrophe) day near Damascus Gate at Jerusalem's old city May 15, 2013. Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and at East Jerusalem on Wednesday during demonstrations to mark 65 years since what they call the Nakba (Catastrophe) when Israel's creation caused many to lose their homes and become refugees. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A plainclothes policeman catches a woman during a police crackdown on prostitution in Quanzhou, Fujian province, October 29, 2011. China should remove criminal and administrative penalties against sex workers which often lead to serious police abuses, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on May 14, 2013. The abuses include torture, beatings, physical assaults, fines and arbitrary detentions of up to two years, as well as a failure to investigate crimes against sex workers by clients, bosses and state agents, according to the report. Prostitution is not permitted under Chinese law, although the industry has boomed since the country launched economic reforms in 1978. REUTERS/Stringer
Ernie Legassey (L) and Casey Daigle return to their car after their camping trip was cut short due to a wildfire burning towards Point Mugu at the Pacific Ocean on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
An X-47B pilot-less drone combat aircraft is launched for the first time off an aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia, May 14, 2013. The U.S. Navy made aviation history by catapulting an unmanned jet off an aircraft carrier for the first time, testing a long-range, stealthy, bat-winged plane that represents a jump forward in drone technology. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soccer star David Beckham sits behind actor Tom Cruise with his daughter Harper, 3, sons and wife Victoria during Game 7 of the Western Conference semi-final hockey playoff in Los Angeles, California May 28, 2013. At bottom left is Cruise's son Connor. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A commuter tries closing the door of a crowded train at a subway station in downtown Sao Paulo May 28, 2013. The metropolitan area of some 20 million people has only about 45 miles (72 km) of mostly underground rail. Sao Paulo has some of the world's worst traffic jams, with commuters sometimes needing three hours to travel about nine miles (14 km) across Brazil's biggest city and financial capital. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
British Conservative MP and Deputy House of Commons Speaker Nigel Evans reacts during a news conference in Pendleton, northern England May 5, 2013. Evans, who was arrested on the weekend on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, said on Sunday the allegations against him were "completely false." REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man sings and plays the tambourine at Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, Portugal, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters stand at formation in northern Iraq May 14, 2013. The first group of Kurdish militants to withdraw from Turkey under a peace process entered northern Iraq, and were greeted by comrades from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), in a symbolic step towards ending a three-decades-old insurgency. The 13 men and women, carrying guns and with rucksacks on their backs, arrived in the area of Heror, near Metina mountain on the Turkish-Iraqi border, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. Rescuers pulled the woman, identified by Bangladeshi media only as Reshma, from the rubble of the Bangladesh garment factory, astonishing workmen who had been searching for bodies of victims of a disaster that has killed more than 1,000 people. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed
Honeymooner Ahmed, form Saudi Arabia who got married last week, kisses his veiled bride at Chillout cafe in Dubai May 12, 2013. Chillout, owned by UAE's Sharaf Group, is the first ice lounge in the Middle East, with temperatures set at -6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Farenheit). The cafe, with its illuminated interiors, curtains, paintings and seating arrangements, is all made of carved ice and frozen sculptures. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Lucha libre wrestler Cholitito leaps onto Mini Matt Classic during their fight at the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, California May 5, 2013. Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the fifth of May, commemorates the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Mariah Carey (C) has her dress repaired as host Lara Spencer (R) helps to hold it up on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in New York, May 24, 2013. Carey's dress split open in the back during an interview between performances on the live broadcast of the morning show in Central Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks through a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. According to the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, the flags are planted on the Common for fallen Massachusetts service members at the Memorial Day holiday, which will be celebrated May 27 in the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Marine Jack Wright (L), 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator grabs hold of a police security officer (R) during a protest rally in La Paz, May 17, 2013. The Bolivian Workers Central group (COB) is in their 12th day of mass demonstrations, where they block highways to demand for an increase in pension payments from the government of President Evo Morales. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Bowatte Indaratane sets himself on fire in Kandy May 24, 2013. According to local media, the monk had set himself on fire in a form of protest against the slaughter of cattle. REUTERS/Stringer
Sri Lankan Buddhist monk Bowatte Indaratane sets himself on fire in Kandy May 24, 2013. According to local media, the monk had set himself on fire in a form of protest against the slaughter of cattle. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple waits to participate in a staged mass wedding, organised as part of a matchmaking event to inspire singles to get married, in Shanghai May 18, 2013. About 18,000 people signed up to participate in the second edition of the matchmaking event organized by Shanghai's municipal authorities to provide unmarried people under the age of 45 the chance to meet a potential partner, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German riot police scuffle with protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) head quarters during a anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt, May 31, 2013. Several thousand people take part in demonstrations against capitalism and austerity. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Men smash a Maserati with hammers outside the Qingdao International Automobile Exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province May 14, 2013. One of the men smashing the Maserati said the car owner had asked them to destroy the car, which costs around 2,600,000 yuan ($423,280), in protest against bad after sales service provided by a dealership store. The store had charged the owner the price of a new part despite repairing the Maserati with an old part, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer
Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Rick Scott of security contractor Camber Corp impersonates a hostile shooter during a training exercise at Quantico Middle High School in Quantico, Virginia May 9, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An alleged Palestinian collaborator with Israel covers his face as he poses for the camera inside a Hamas-run prison in Gaza City April 23, 2013. The Islamist Hamas government, which is pledged to Israel's destruction by force of arms, is lauding a recent campaign to root out informants in its midst, which it hopes will deprive Israel of a subtle but effective tool. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People are seen through a poster with a picture of Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro and late Argentine revolution leader Che Guevara (L) during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People are seen through a poster with a picture of Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro and late Argentine revolution leader Che Guevara (L) during the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Graduates of the class of 2013 react to their commencement address given by U.S. President Barack Obama at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Graduates of the class of 2013 react to their commencement address given by U.S. President Barack Obama at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Vincent Autin (L) and Bruno Boileau (R) kiss on the terrace of the city hall after they were married in Montpellier, May 29, 2013. The two men are the first same-sex couple to marry in France under a reform which has stoked some of the ugliest protests in the country in decades. The law, backed by most French and feted by gay and lesbians as it came into force this month, makes France the 14th country to allow same-sex marriage despite heated street protests by conservatives, Catholics and extreme-right groups. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2013. DeJesus, Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Berry's 6-year-old daughter escaped a Cleveland home where they were held captive. DeJesus, now 23, vanished aged 14 in 2004. REUTERS/John Gress
A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses for a photograph wearing his worn out socks on a beach in Mumbai April 16, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavours to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ironworker uses a line to steady the final piece of a spire, affixed with a U.S. flag, before it is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. The piece will be attached at a later date. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Firefighters and doctors rescue an abandoned newborn baby boy by cutting away a sewage pipe piece by piece, in this still image taken from video, at a hospital in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China have rescued the abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in the sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported, in a case which has sparked anger on social media sites. REUTERS/Stringer
Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham breaks down in tears as he leaves the pitch after being substituted in the 81st minute during his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A garment worker inspects a factory belonging to Tung Hai Group, a large garment exporter, after a fire in Dhaka May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A garment worker inspects a factory belonging to Tung Hai Group, a large garment exporter, after a fire in Dhaka May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man shows a girl how to hold an airsoft gun during the NRA Youth Day at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen in the distance, as waves crash on a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. Chubu Electric is spending at least $1.5 billion on safety upgrades at its Hamaoka nuclear plant southwest of the Japanese capital, to reduce the risk of a repetition of the disaster that hit Tokyo Electric's Fukushima station, when an earthquake and tsunami caused three reactor meltdowns. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New Delhi reached 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit), according to India's meteorological department. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New Delhi reached 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit), according to India's meteorological department. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man ascends by bungee cords from a large former well during a traditional ceremony in the village of Ndande, May 19, 2013. Every year, inhabitants of the village take part in a Sufi Muslim ceremony called Gamou-Ndande. The ceremony combines nights of praying and chanting as well as traditionally animist ceremonies. The well, called Kalom, was the site of historic battles in Senegalese history. According to local historian Baye Niass, the well dates back to the 16th century. Today there is no water in the former well and it is used for ceremonial purposes. Niass says the well measure 36 meters in depth an 11 meters in diameter. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok May 24, 2013. Picture taken using a long exposure. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Olympic pole-vaulter champion Renaud Lavillenie of France rests on the infield at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco May 9, 2013. Lavillenie, three-time Diamond League winner, trains for the start of the 2013 season which begins in June. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The funnel of a tornadic thunderstorm almost touches the ground near South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes with a baby as he attends the opening of the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre for injured service personnel at Tedworth House, in Tidworth, south western England May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Richards/Pool
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes with a baby as he attends the opening of the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre for injured service personnel at Tedworth House, in Tidworth, south western England May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Richards/Pool
The Backstreet Boys (from 2nd L-2nd R) Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and A.J. McLean hold giant panda cubs as they pose for photographs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province May 30, 2013. The band is currently on a tour in China, including stops in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu etc., local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech in a beer tent in Munich May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A musician from a military band rests before an official ceremony at a military base in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A musician from a military band rests before an official ceremony at a military base in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the May 20 afternoon tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 27, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People take pictures of sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The sun is about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean in this colorful scene photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the Earth-orbiting International Space Station between 4 and 5 a.m. local time on May 5, 2013 and released on May 9, 2013. The space station was at a point above Earth located at 27.4 degrees south latitude and 110.1 degrees west longitude, a few hundred miles east of Easter Island. NASA/Handout via Reuters
