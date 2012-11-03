Pictures of the month: October

A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of Fiat's 1100-series cars from the 1960s. The vehicle quickly became the iconic workhorse in Mumbai's fleet of black and yellow taxis until economic liberalisation in the 1990s allowed different makes and models to be produced in India. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone from Mumbai's streets altogether. Local media estimates put Mumbai's current taxi fleet at about 51,000 vehicles, of which it is estimated that about 8,000 vehicles are over 25 years old. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash