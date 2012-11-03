Pictures of the month: October
A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. At least two people were killed and 15 wounded by a huge bomb that exploded in a street in central Beirut, witnesses and a security source said. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool
A man in snorkelling gear and his friend wade through the flooded streets of Brooklyn, New York, October 29, 2012 as Hurricane Sandy made landfall in the northeastern United States. REUTERS/Gary He
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, with his wife Ann at his side, insists on paying for pastries and soup during a visit to La Tersesita Restaurant in Tampa, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. The demonstration comes only days after...more
Pensioners Carmen Ruiz (R), 82, and her husband Francisco Arias, 83, cry as they listen to a speech during a protest against further tax hikes and austerity cuts in Malaga, southern Spain October 7, 2012. The demonstration comes only days after Spain's central bank chief undercut the government's proposed 2013 budget on October 4, saying it was based on over-rosy forecasts for economic growth and tax revenue, as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy weighs when to seek an international bailout. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The skyline of lower Manhattan, as seen from Exchange Place, is mostly in darkness except for the Goldman Sachs building after a preventive power outage caused by giant storm Sandy, in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Buddha sculpture stands among the wreckage after Muslims attacked and set fire in Buddhist temples in Cox's Bazar October 2, 2012. Thousands of Muslims went on a rampage in Buddhist areas of Bangladesh near the border, setting ablaze more than a...more
A Buddha sculpture stands among the wreckage after Muslims attacked and set fire in Buddhist temples in Cox's Bazar October 2, 2012. Thousands of Muslims went on a rampage in Buddhist areas of Bangladesh near the border, setting ablaze more than a dozen temples and monasteries and at least 50 homes. Property was looted, including statues of the Buddha. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of the Pacific coast of Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas city, Costa Rica, October 3, 2012. Villegas leaves her home in Cano Ciego Island every...more
Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of the Pacific coast of Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas city, Costa Rica, October 3, 2012. Villegas leaves her home in Cano Ciego Island every morning to fish, which is her only means of survival. Fishing is the only source of income for the the thirty families in this small island. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A woman stands in a street damaged by rising waters in Seagate Association, a gated community, after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A boat is framed by the ruins of a destroyed mosque in a part of Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. Boatloads of Muslims struggled to reach refugee camps and sought safety on islands and in coastal villages on...more
A boat is framed by the ruins of a destroyed mosque in a part of Pauktaw township that was burned in recent violence October 27, 2012. Boatloads of Muslims struggled to reach refugee camps and sought safety on islands and in coastal villages on Saturday as Myanmar tried to put out the fires of a week of sectarian unrest that has shaken its fragile democratic transition. Dozens of rickety wooden vessels packed with the stateless Rohingya Muslims who fled clashes with Buddhists in western Rakhine state had reached land by Saturday after two days at sea, but nine boats were still unaccounted for, according to several Rohingya refugee sources reached by telephone. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province October 10, 2012. Scores of Syrian civilians, many of them women with screaming...more
A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province October 10, 2012. Scores of Syrian civilians, many of them women with screaming children clinging to their necks, crossed Orontes, a narrow river marking the border with Turkey as they fled the fighting in Azmarin and surrounding villages. Residents from the Turkish village of Hacipasa, nestled among olive groves, helped pull them across in small metal boats. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man covered with a cloth, whom police identified as Mahmood Baber, 40, sits on a dining chair in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Karachi, Pakistan, October 5, 2012. With a few hundred hard-core cadres, the highly secretive Sunni Muslim...more
A man covered with a cloth, whom police identified as Mahmood Baber, 40, sits on a dining chair in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Karachi, Pakistan, October 5, 2012. With a few hundred hard-core cadres, the highly secretive Sunni Muslim extremist group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, or LeJ, aims to trigger tit-for tat sectarian violence that would pave the way for a Sunni theocracy in U.S.-allied Pakistan, say Pakistan police and intelligence officials. Its immediate goal, they say, is to stoke the intense Sunni-Shi'ite violence that has pushed countries like Iraq close to civil war. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 8, 2012. The man was rescued after he climbed onto the top of a bridge, attempting to jump off, over the Yangtze River and threatened his own...more
Rescuers attempt to stop a man from committing suicide on a bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 8, 2012. The man was rescued after he climbed onto the top of a bridge, attempting to jump off, over the Yangtze River and threatened his own life if his economic dispute could not be resolved. REUTERS/Stringer
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and stun grenades at protesters in central Athens...more
A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and stun grenades at protesters in central Athens when they tried to break through a barrier and reach visiting Merkel. Tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on protests, gathering in Syntagma square to voice their displeasure with the German leader, who many blame for forcing painful cuts on Greece in exchange for two EU-IMF bailout packages worth over 200 billion euros. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. Luxury leather goods sold across the world are produced in a slum area of Bangladesh's capital where workers,...more
A child jumps on the waste products that are used to make poultry feed as she plays in a tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka October 9, 2012. Luxury leather goods sold across the world are produced in a slum area of Bangladesh's capital where workers, including children, are exposed to hazardous chemicals and often injured in horrific accidents, according to a study released. None of the tanneries packed cheek by jowl into Dhaka's Hazaribagh neighbourhood treat their waste water, which contains animal flesh, sulphuric acid, chromium and lead, leaving it to spew into open gutters and eventually the city's main river. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment, fire a 120 mm mortar shell during a mortar registration exercise at COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, Afghanistan, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pensioner pushes a riot policeman during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices October 8, 2012. About 500 pensioners participated in an anti-austerity march at the EU offices in central Athens a day before German...more
A pensioner pushes a riot policeman during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices October 8, 2012. About 500 pensioners participated in an anti-austerity march at the EU offices in central Athens a day before German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Greece. About 6,000 policemen will be deployed in the capital for her 6-hour visit, turning the city centre into a no-go zone for protest marches planned by labour unions and opposition parties. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman sits on the beach to take advantage of unseasonably warm weather temperatures and watch the "Extreme Sailing Series" regatta on the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A potential bidder views a foal at the Magic Millions sales complex on Australia's Gold Coast during an auction of Broodmares from Patinack Farm October 30, 2012. The hammer came down at A$5,000 ($5,200) on the first broodmare to open a three-day...more
A potential bidder views a foal at the Magic Millions sales complex on Australia's Gold Coast during an auction of Broodmares from Patinack Farm October 30, 2012. The hammer came down at A$5,000 ($5,200) on the first broodmare to open a three-day auction of 350 horses from the stables of faltering mining magnate Nathan Tinkler whose rise from pit electrician to Australia's youngest billionaire has hit a hurdle, with creditors circling his stable of mining, sports and racing businesses. Tinkler is raising funds with the out-of-season sale. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Laura Lucrecia holds the hand of her baby, who was born at 7 months, with the baby near her chest and wrapped in blankets during the "Kangaroo Mothers" program in the maternity ward of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City October 29, 2012. The...more
Laura Lucrecia holds the hand of her baby, who was born at 7 months, with the baby near her chest and wrapped in blankets during the "Kangaroo Mothers" program in the maternity ward of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City October 29, 2012. The 19-day program, known as "Madres Canguro", is a method where mothers are trained to breastfeed and hold their premature babies near their chest as the body-to-body contact reduces infant mortality in preterm infants. Over 300 women take part in the program every month, according to hospital authorities. It was first designed and implemented in Bogota, Colombia in 1978 and at the hospital since 1989. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or...more
Kam Chung, 49, wears a brace as he rest in a wooden box that he lives in Hong Kong October 9, 2012. In Hong Kong's middle-class residential area, short distance from its shopping and financial districts, 24 people live in these wooden boxes, or "coffin homes", packed in a single apartment of little over 50 square meters. Its residents pay 1450 Hong Kong dollars ($180) for their living space built of wooden panels of 2 meters by 70 cm. To maximize income from the rent in central Hong Kong landlords build "coffin homes", nicknamed due to their resemblance to real coffins. Space has always been at a premium in Hong Kong where developers plant high-rises on every available inch. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children sit on top of a police vehicle as they watch a fireworks display as part of China's Mid-Autumn festival in Shanghai October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol in a COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province, Afghanistan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Staff members reflected off the window of the room where Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in New Delhi October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Afghan boys play on a destroyed car at a hilltop in Kabul October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Greek riot police try to avoid flames from a molotov cocktail thrown by a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day...more
Greek riot police try to avoid flames from a molotov cocktail thrown by a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A breast cancer survivor poses for a photograph at a centre run by the "Reto" Group for Full Recovery of Breast Cancer in Mexico City October 18, 2012. Breast cancer has been the leading cause of death in Mexican women since 2006, according to the...more
A breast cancer survivor poses for a photograph at a centre run by the "Reto" Group for Full Recovery of Breast Cancer in Mexico City October 18, 2012. Breast cancer has been the leading cause of death in Mexican women since 2006, according to the group. The World Day Against Breast Cancer is commemorated on October 19. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
President Barack Obama hugs a fire fighter who offered up a game of basketball during a visit to a fire house in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. Obama is on a two-day, eight state, campaign swing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fanta Diallo, 22, a member of an anti-drug youth network poses for a picture in Bamako, Mali, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Buddhist monk holds up a poster during a demonstration protesting against violence on Buddhists in Bangladesh in front of the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon October 8, 2012. Poster reads, "Stop killing Buddhists in Bangladesh". REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun more
Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. Nearly 3 million Muslim pilgrims started the first phase of the annual haj on Wednesday,...more
Muslim pilgrims sit on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat in the early morning during the annual haj pilgrimage near the holy city of Mecca October 25, 2012. Nearly 3 million Muslim pilgrims started the first phase of the annual haj on Wednesday, travelling through packed streets from Mecca's Grand Mosque to the enormous camp at Mina just outside the Saudi Arabian city. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of...more
A driver waits for customers in front of an apartment building in his Premier Padmini taxi in Mumbai's suburbs October 3, 2012. The Premier Padmini was manufactured in India by Premier Automobiles from 1964 to 2000 and is based on the design of Fiat's 1100-series cars from the 1960s. The vehicle quickly became the iconic workhorse in Mumbai's fleet of black and yellow taxis until economic liberalisation in the 1990s allowed different makes and models to be produced in India. With a government order banning taxis over 25 years old, the number of Premier Padmini taxis has begun to dwindle and, in a few years, they will be gone from Mumbai's streets altogether. Local media estimates put Mumbai's current taxi fleet at about 51,000 vehicles, of which it is estimated that about 8,000 vehicles are over 25 years old. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin October 8, 2012. Church faithful gather at the shrine every year on October 9 to celebrate the...more
Worshipers walk through the church grounds during a candlelight rosary procession outside the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin October 8, 2012. Church faithful gather at the shrine every year on October 9 to celebrate the anniversary of an apparition of Mary Magdalene which appeared to Adele Brise, a young Belgian immigrant woman, in October of 1859. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A petrol station worker cleans the window of a truck next to an image of "Our Lady of the Road", near highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, in Nova Mutum, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, September 27, 2012. With its rail and river networks...more
A petrol station worker cleans the window of a truck next to an image of "Our Lady of the Road", near highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, in Nova Mutum, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, September 27, 2012. With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities to port. But traffic bottlenecks, backlogs at port, bureaucracy, and high fuel and labour costs amount to a handicap for the country in its ambitions as a global breadbasket. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Afghan refugee Maiwand smokes a cigarette as he sits under an umbrella in front of Brandenburg Gate during a hunger strike in Berlin October 25, 2012. Some 20 refugees, mainly from Iran and Afghanistan, went on hunger strike on October 24 demanding...more
Afghan refugee Maiwand smokes a cigarette as he sits under an umbrella in front of Brandenburg Gate during a hunger strike in Berlin October 25, 2012. Some 20 refugees, mainly from Iran and Afghanistan, went on hunger strike on October 24 demanding an end to deportations, obligatory camp accommodation to be abolished and restrictions on their movements be lifted, the refugees said. They are part of a larger group of asylum seekers who have marched some 600 km (372 miles) from the southern town of Wuerzburg to the German capital. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman displaced by recent violence in the Kyukphyu township cries after arriving to Thaechaung refugee camp outside of Sittwe October 28, 2012. Boatloads of Muslims struggled to reach refugee camps and sought safety on islands and in coastal...more
A woman displaced by recent violence in the Kyukphyu township cries after arriving to Thaechaung refugee camp outside of Sittwe October 28, 2012. Boatloads of Muslims struggled to reach refugee camps and sought safety on islands and in coastal villages as Myanmar tried to put out the fires of a week of sectarian unrest that has shaken its fragile democratic transition. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Khetam, an Iraqi refugee girl who was injured during the violence in her country, wears a face mask as she reads a book during a psychological therapy session in Amman, Jordan, October 11, 2012. Khetam has undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries...more
Khetam, an Iraqi refugee girl who was injured during the violence in her country, wears a face mask as she reads a book during a psychological therapy session in Amman, Jordan, October 11, 2012. Khetam has undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries and is one of dozens of refugees that attend the daily therapy sessions run by French aid organization Medicins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders). REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A fighter of the pro-government Ras Kimboni Brigade holds his weapon as he gets a haircut inside a barber's kiosk in a market area in the centre of the southern Somali port city of Kismayo, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Mogadishu in this October...more
A fighter of the pro-government Ras Kimboni Brigade holds his weapon as he gets a haircut inside a barber's kiosk in a market area in the centre of the southern Somali port city of Kismayo, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Mogadishu in this October 7, 2012 handout photo taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
Anti-airport protesters clash with French riot gendarmes amid a cloud of teargas during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19...more
Anti-airport protesters clash with French riot gendarmes amid a cloud of teargas during an evacuation operation on the land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, October 30, 2012. The new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A police car patrols the Brooklyn waterfront as storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Luong Van Nam, 16, a psoriasis patient, makes votive offerings in his house in Hoang Xa village, about 16 km (10 miles) south of Hanoi October 29, 2012. Psoriasis is a non-genetic and non-infectious skin disease that currently has no cure. There are...more
Luong Van Nam, 16, a psoriasis patient, makes votive offerings in his house in Hoang Xa village, about 16 km (10 miles) south of Hanoi October 29, 2012. Psoriasis is a non-genetic and non-infectious skin disease that currently has no cure. There are 125 million people suffering from psoriasis globally, 2 million of which comes from Vietnam, and are in need of support and understanding from their community, according to the Psoriasis Association of Vietnam's President Tran Hong Truong. World Psoriasis Day falls annually on October 29. REUTERS/Kham
A sniper in a control tower checks surrounding areas for al Shabaab militants as the Ugandan contingent of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to advance towards Baidoa along with the Somali National Army, at the recently captured...more
A sniper in a control tower checks surrounding areas for al Shabaab militants as the Ugandan contingent of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) prepares to advance towards Baidoa along with the Somali National Army, at the recently captured Baledogle airbase in sector one October 17, 2012. Mogadishu, which until last year was engulfed in street battles between al Shabaab militants linked to al Qaeda and African Union soldiers, is now a bustling city where bullet-riddled houses are slowly being repaired and replaced. African Union troops also pushed al Shabaab out of the southern port city of Kismayu October 2, the militants' last major bastion after a five-year revolt, but the Somali government still does not control swathes of the country and the security situation remains fragile. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Tobin Jones/Handout
Palestinians look at the funeral of Mohammed Makawi during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2012. Israel said it struck targets in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets at southern Israel, in what they...more
Palestinians look at the funeral of Mohammed Makawi during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2012. Israel said it struck targets in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets at southern Israel, in what they said was a response to an Israeli air strike that killed one militant and wounded a second a day earlier. Israel said its air raid targeted 25-year-old Mohammed Makawi whom it linked to a radical group involved in a recent Sinai border attack in which an Israeli was killed. Hospital sources in Gaza said Makawi died of his wounds. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik...more
U.S. Army soldier SSG Norma Gonzales of 426 Civil Affairs Battalion reads a magazine next to fellow soldiers while waiting to be ferried by a helicopter to different U.S. military bases in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mannequins are seen near a small clothing store, in the town of Borispol near the Ukrainian capital Kiev October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People look at the remains of a Sudanese military plane after it crashed at the North Korodofan State border near the capital Khartoum October 8, 2012. The Antonov 12 transport plane, carrying personnel and equipment to the strife-torn Darfur region...more
People look at the remains of a Sudanese military plane after it crashed at the North Korodofan State border near the capital Khartoum October 8, 2012. The Antonov 12 transport plane, carrying personnel and equipment to the strife-torn Darfur region crashed near Khartoum on Sunday killing 15 people on board, the army said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before...more
Yuri Kudryavtsev, 18, student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college, does leg-splits while reading a book in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2012. Kudryavtsev, accompanied by his fellow student, Marina Volkova, 16, prepared before taking part in a professional one-week-long ballet contest, dedicated to the 85th anniversary of a well-known Russian choreographer Yuri Grigorovich, along with actors from opera and ballet theatres and graduates of choreographic colleges from different Russian cities. Kudryavtsev and Volkova are winners of the 2011 Grand Prix of the St.-Petersburg's Mikhailovsky Theatre all-Russian ballet schools competition. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Jordan Hupp of the U.S. gets thrown off a bull during the Built Ford Tough Series Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim regions in Damascus and across the country, activists said, as...more
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim regions in Damascus and across the country, activists said, as President Bashar al-Assad kept up air strikes against rebels despite a U.N.-brokered truce that now appears to be in tatters. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Candles are lit in front of a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, who was shot by Taliban...more
Candles are lit in front of a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. Yousufzai, 14, who was shot by Taliban gunmen for pushing for girls to be educated, has been sent to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children go trick-or-treating for Halloween in Santa Monica, California, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund, Germany, October 7, 2012. The second Ruhr Biennale will host the exhibition from October 7 until...more
The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund, Germany, October 7, 2012. The second Ruhr Biennale will host the exhibition from October 7 until December 12. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Nicole Wilkins of the U.S. takes part in the 2012 Sheru classic bodybuilding competition in New Delhi October 6, 2012. Around 31 bodybuilders from across the world participated in the competition. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Members of the Free Syrian Army use a catapult to launch a homemade bomb during clashes with pro-government soldiers in the city of Aleppo, October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A wounded Palestinian boy speaks on the phone with his family following an Israeli air strike in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2012. A missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit and wounded two Palestinian militants and eight...more
A wounded Palestinian boy speaks on the phone with his family following an Israeli air strike in Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2012. A missile fired by an Israeli aircraft hit and wounded two Palestinian militants and eight bystanders in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian hospital officials said. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market throw stones at a riot police officer riding on his horse in Lima, Peru, October 25, 2012. Clashes between the wholesale market workers and police officers yesterday left two people dead and more than 100...more
Workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market throw stones at a riot police officer riding on his horse in Lima, Peru, October 25, 2012. Clashes between the wholesale market workers and police officers yesterday left two people dead and more than 100 injured when concrete blocks were attempted to be placed at the entrances by local authorities to prevent market supply, according to local media. Picture taken October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio
A flyswatter displaying an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which is part of an art installation by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, is on display during the preparations for the exhibition at the Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's...more
A flyswatter displaying an image of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, which is part of an art installation by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, is on display during the preparations for the exhibition at the Krasnoyarsk Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 25, 2012. Slonov created 68 flyswatters, displaying images of well-known politicians, famous historical characters and modern celebrities, for his exhibition which will be opened on October 26, 2012, according to the artist. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012....more
A municipal agent (L) argues with a woman, who agents say is a suspected crack user, during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near Parque Uniao slum October 17, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including 11 areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary except for suspects that broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People escape from a department store during an anti-terror and security drill near Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People escape from a department store during an anti-terror and security drill near Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celebrating with teammates after the team clinched the National League East Division championship following their MLB baseball game against the...more
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celebrating with teammates after the team clinched the National League East Division championship following their MLB baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. Hundreds of fans came to see Psy's free performance of his chart topping hit which has been watched more than 478...more
South Korean singer Psy performs his hit "Gangnam Style" during a morning television appearance in central Sydney October 17, 2012. Hundreds of fans came to see Psy's free performance of his chart topping hit which has been watched more than 478 million times on YouTube since July. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A Nepalese youth plays on a swing during the first day of Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu October 16, 2012. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by sacrificing animals and worshipping the...more
A Nepalese youth plays on a swing during the first day of Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu October 16, 2012. Hindus in Nepal celebrate victory over evil during the festival by sacrificing animals and worshipping the Goddess Durga as part of celebrations held throughout the country. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Refugees and supporters are reflected in a traffic mirror during a protest march through Germany in the village of Petzow near Potsdam, October 3, 2012. A group of some 20 to 30 displaced persons, formally interned in German refugee camps, broke an...more
Refugees and supporters are reflected in a traffic mirror during a protest march through Germany in the village of Petzow near Potsdam, October 3, 2012. A group of some 20 to 30 displaced persons, formally interned in German refugee camps, broke an official order that constrains their movement and embarked on a 500 km (310 miles) march across the country to protest at what they call inhumane treatment by the authorities. They started their walk in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg in September and plan to reach the German capital on October 6. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A U.S. soldier of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry Regiment kneels during a night foot patrol near COP (Combat outpost) Sar Howza in Paktika province October, Afghanistan, 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hazara students attend a sketching class in Mehrabad, Quetta September 3, 2012. Thousands of Hazaras, who are almost all members of Pakistan's Shi'ite minority, choose to face the ocean's terrors rather than risk an encounter with the death squads...more
Hazara students attend a sketching class in Mehrabad, Quetta September 3, 2012. Thousands of Hazaras, who are almost all members of Pakistan's Shi'ite minority, choose to face the ocean's terrors rather than risk an encounter with the death squads stalking their city's streets in Quetta. In the past year, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a Sunni extremist group, has turned Quetta into a hunting ground. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after they were devastated by Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor October 14,2012. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1500...more
People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbor October 14,2012. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1500 participants. It takes place on the second Sunday in October and began in 1969. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Homes are flooded after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in this U.S. Coast Guard handout photo in Tuckerton, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. In the storm's wake, Obama issued federal emergency decrees for New York and...more
Homes are flooded after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in this U.S. Coast Guard handout photo in Tuckerton, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. In the storm's wake, Obama issued federal emergency decrees for New York and New Jersey, declaring that "major disasters" existed in both states. One disaster-forecasting company predicted economic losses could ultimately reach $20 billion (12.4 billion pounds), only half insured. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard/Handout
Bavarian farmers transport their cows on a boat over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee at dusk October 3, 2012. Before the winter season approaches the farmers have to drive their cattle down from their Alpine meadows to a narrow valley that can only...more
Bavarian farmers transport their cows on a boat over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee at dusk October 3, 2012. Before the winter season approaches the farmers have to drive their cattle down from their Alpine meadows to a narrow valley that can only be reached by boat. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
