Pictures of the month: October

Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A groom holds his bride's hand as they pose near a mortar and damaged buildings before heading to their wedding ceremony in the northern Syrian town of Kobani, October 23, 2015. This Kurdish couple is the first to have a civil marriage after the town was captured from Islamic State by Kurdish-led forces and it was declared part of the system of autonomous self government established by the Kurds. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez T

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential buildings in Pyongyang, North Korea, early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian protesters and cars on a roadside in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli police said the man had stopped his car after stones were thrown at it. The driver of the Palestinian vehicle, which the photographer said the Israeli had hit with his club, later turned himself in to Palestinian police. Neither they nor Israeli police commented immediately on whether they believed he had struck the Israeli deliberately. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A refugee prepares to hand over a toddler to a volunteer lifeguard as a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees, most of them Syrians, arrives after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. There were no casaulties amongst the refugees who were travelling on the catamaran, according to a Reuters witness. The death toll from drownings at sea has mounted recently as weather in the Aegean has taken a turn for the worse, turning wind-whipped sea corridors into deadly passages for thousands of refugees crossing from Turkey to Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A reveller gets ready to dance during a "pow-wow" celebrating the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival in Randalls Island, New York, October 11, 2015. The festival is held as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day and is to promote Native American culture and history. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
An Israeli policeman searches a supermarket inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead, a police spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A refugee who claims to be a Syrian, sits on a wheelchair as she is embraced by her sister after arriving on a makeshift boat at El Tarajalillo beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 12, 2015. Some 14 migrants, including the two women claiming to be Syrians, arrived in a fishing boat, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Relatives of victims of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, mourn at a hotel near Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
New Zealand's team performs the haka with the Webb Ellis trophy as they celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
The reconstructed wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth in discussion with a guest at The University of Surrey's new School of Veterinary Medicine, Guildford, Britain, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Protesters push a portable loo before burning it during a protest over planned increases in tuition fees outside the Union building in Pretoria, South Africa October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaps off of his car after winning the U.S. F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas October 25, 2015. Hamilton clinched his third Formula One world championship after winning a thrilling and unpredictable U.S. Grand Prix for Mercedes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Volunteer doctors and paramedics try to revive a baby after a boat carrying more than 200 refugees and migrants sunk while crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 28, 2015. According to the Greek Coast Guard, 3 bodies were recovered and 242 people were rescued, without clarifying how many people were onboard. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
The moon is seen over the Roman pillars of the Temple of Hercules as it is lit up in blue to mark the 70th anniversary of the United Nations at the Citadel in Amman, Jordan, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
