Pictures of the month: September

Juan Carlos Castano, 43, turns on the TV in his emptied-out bedroom as he waits for the judicial commission to carry out his eviction in Madrid September 28, 2012. Castano, a Spanish national who came from his native Colombia to Spain in 2000, stopped making mortgage payments after becoming unemployed in late 2009. Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based primarily on spending cuts on Thursday in what many see as an effort to pre-empt the likely terms of any international bailout. A quarter of all Spanish workers are unemployed and tens of thousands have been evicted from their homes since a housing bubble burst in 2008 and plummeting consumer and business sentiment tipped the country into a four-year economic slump. REUTERS/Susana Vera