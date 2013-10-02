Pictures of the month: September
A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping center in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A protester waves signs as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Martin E. Dempsey, John Kerry, Secretary of State, and Chuck Hagel, Secretary of Defense, arrive to present the administration's case for U.S. military action against Syria to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Life Park in Singapore September 5, 2013. Vujicic dived with sharks in a customized acrylic enclosure that takes in a 360-degree view of the shark habitat at the aquarium. Vujicic is in Singapore to give a motivational talk to a 5,000 strong audience. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Australia in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of the 'Ansar Dimachk' Brigade, part of the 'Asood Allah' Brigade which operates under the Free Syrian Army, uses an iPad during preparations to fire a homemade mortar at one of the battlefronts in Jobar, Damascus September 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abdullah
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pippin, his Playa name, chats on the phone with God during the Burning Man 2013 arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing river near Junyue township of Pengzhou, Sichuan province, China, September 12, 2013. Residents have been crossing the river along the top of the dam to save on travel time, after fresh floods crushed a bridge near the dam in July, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Dead bodies lie at Westgate shopping center, as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree in Nairobi, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A security personnel (L) tackles a man who ran onto the field in his underwear as he tries to steal second base during the fifth inning of a MLB American League baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A new nose, grown by surgeons on Xiaolian's forehead, is pictured before being transplanted to replace the original nose, which is infected and deformed, at a hospital in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 24, 2013. Xiaolian, 22, neglected his nasal trauma following a traffic accident on August, 2012. After several months, the infection had corroded the cartilage of the nose, making it impossible for surgeons to fix it leaving no alternative but to grow a new nose for replacement. The new nose is grown by placing a skin tissue expander onto Xiaolian's forehead, cutting it into the shape of a nose and planting a cartilage taken from his ribs. The surgeons said that the new nose is in good shape and the transplant surgery could be performed soon, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Tokyo bid committee celebrate as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A passenger aircraft, with the full "Harvest Moon" seen behind, makes its final approach to landing at Heathrow Airport in west London, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man walks through the 9/11 Empty Sky memorial at sunrise across from New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Buddhist monks who are supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), react during a protest as party leader Sam Rainsy announces the result of a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
President Barack Obama talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a phone call in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout via Reuters
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The damaged side of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbor September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China, September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Women dressed as sirens perform from inside a tank to school children (not pictured) at the Sao Paulo Aquarium September 17, 2013. According to the organizers, the performance aims to narrate school children about Myth and Legend of the Sirens. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga, Philippines, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Secretary of State John Kerry sits with U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Rivkin (R) and U.S. Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations Martin Indyk (L) at Les Tuilleries park in Paris September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Susan Walsh/Pool
Carrie Bergonia looks over the name of her fiance, firefighter Joseph Ogren, during ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial marking the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. REUTERS/Stringer
A television journalist does her make-up before reporting about an inflated Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floating on a lake at the venue of the 9th China International Garden Expo in Beijing, September 6, 2013. The 18-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the city, will be shown at the expo until September 23, after which it will be transported to the Summer Palace for display for another month, local media reported. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
An aerial view of Cairo's traffic and houses is pictured through the window of an airplane September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A Palestinian man speaks on the phone as he waits at Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, with hopes of crossing into Egypt, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A six-year-old boy, whose eyes were gouged out, is cuddled by his mother, who is holding onto donations from the public, at a hospital in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester (R) during clashes at a demonstration near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An injured woman cries for help after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A police officer (C) secures an area as civilians flee inside Westgate shopping center in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer
Cincinnati Bengals half back Giovani Bernard (25) dives in for the touchdown under pressure from Green Bay Packers defense during the first half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Bodies of migrants who drowned lie on the beach in the Sicilian village of Sampieri September 30, 2013. At least 13 people on a migrant boat arriving in Sicily drowned close to the coast near the eastern city of Ragusa, apparently after trying to disembark from their stranded vessel, Italian authorities said. Officials said the boat was carrying around 250 people but there was no immediate word on where they came from. REUTERS/Gianni Mania
Members of the Oracle Team USA celebrate winning the overall title of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race over Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rescuers look at the bodies of two babies at a bus crash site in San Martin Jilotepeque, Chimaltenango region September 9, 2013. At least 38 people were killed and dozens injured when the bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said that the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway roughly 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was completely destroyed and that 46 people had been taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The U.S. Capitol is photographed behind a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. As many as a million government employees were making urgent plans on Monday for a possible midnight shutdown, with their unions urging Congress to strike a last-minute deal. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Derek Hough from ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" jumps backstage with his award for Outstanding Choreography at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A bird flies near the carcass of an elephant, which was killed after drinking from a poisoned water hole, in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, about 840 km (522 miles) east of Harare, September 27, 2013. Zimbabwean ivory poachers have killed more than 80 elephants by poisoning water holes with cyanide, endangering one of the world's biggest herds, a minister said on Wednesday. Environment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said the elephants had died in the last few weeks in the Hwange national park, the southern African nation's largest, while security forces were preoccupied with a July 31 general election. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers comb the rooftop of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, India, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian woman mourns next to the coffin of her brother, who was killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Surrogate mothers (L-R) Daksha, 37, Renuka, 23, and Rajia, 39, pose for a photograph inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF center in Anand town, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 27, 2013. India is a leading center for surrogate motherhood, partly due to Hinduism's acceptance of the concept. The world's second test tube baby was born in Kolkata only two months after Louise Brown in 1978. Rising demand from abroad for Indian surrogate mothers has turned "surrogacy tourism" there into a billion dollar industry, according to a report by the Law Commission of India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Olympic skeleton racer Noelle Pikus-Pace poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Captain Kungu Muigai (2nd L) consoles his sister Catherine Muigai during the burial of her son Mbugua Maina and Maina's fiancee Rosemary Wahito, who were both killed during the Westgate Mall shopping mall attack, in Gatundu village near Nairobi, September 27, 2013. At least 72 people were killed in the attack which occurred over the weekend. Mbugua’s father Captain Michael Mwangi is on the far left. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Guarani Kaiowa Indian Dilcia Lopes and her children watch a truck pass from their makeshift camp squeezed between highway BR 463 and their ancestral land called Tekoha Apika'y, where they have been since 2009 when they last failed to take back the land from farmers, near Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul state, August 8, 2013. The Guarani tribe is immersed in a bloody conflict with farmers over possession of their ancestral land that has characteristics of a territorial war, in spite of Brazil's indigenous policy being considered one of the most progressive in the world. The conflict highlights the risks being run by an agricultural superpower whose leftist government is trying to sort out centuries of ethnic disputes over ownership of the land from which much of the nation's wealth sprouts. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a magnifying glass to check an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Leigh, a 26-year-old bartender, poses for a portrait in her home in Pennsylvania September 24, 2012. Leigh says she was 21 years old when she became pregnant and had an abortion. “I didn't take it lightly… It took every inch of strength inside of me to be able to do it, but I knew it was the right decision to make… I know it was the right decision to make. I've never doubted that… I don't regret it but I don't think I could ever stomach being able to do it again. I think I was just about to turn 22... I would have had a 4 and a half year-old right now,” Leigh said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A frog is captured during a lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Members of the Dutch Royal Guard of Honour guide their horses through smoke during a rehearsal ahead of the Dutch 2014 budget presentation, at the beach of Scheveningen September 16, 2013. REUTERS/United Photos/Toussaint Kluiters
A stag deer barks during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A painted participant sleeps in a red seat during Liu Bolin's new project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants "disappear" into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called "Red Theatre", the latest project is Liu's third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 "invisible works" he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar "red chair" topic in 2010 at Milan's La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vessels are seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
